MUSC/RMC partnership begins new chapter in hospital's history

The Regional Medical Center and Medical University of South Carolina's partnership is a new chapter in a long history of health care in Orangeburg.

The $26 million RMC opened May 17, 1981, on St. Matthews Road under the joint ownership of Orangeburg and Calhoun counties.

The counties have owned the hospital under the same structure for the past 41 years.

Now MUSC is considering a 99-year agreement under which it will lease RMC from the counties. Proceeds of the lease are expected to be placed back into infrastructure and building improvements by the hospital.

The 17-member Regional Medical Center Board of Trustees was dissolved and a new, 11-member board was appointed.

Also, an 18-member Constituency Advisory Board will be tasked with providing the new hospital board with policy recommendations “based on the identified health care needs of the area served by the hospital and the entities that interact with the hospital.”

The partnership will also change the name of the hospital from the Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties to MUSC Health Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties.

The RMC-MUSC partnership continues the history of health care in Orangeburg.

The first sustainable hospital in Orangeburg was established in 1919 by Dr. Charles A. Mobley, a young surgeon who came from Rock Hill.

Much of the groundwork for initiating this effort came through the chamber of commerce and interested citizens.

It took more than 12 years of town meetings by leaders to finally establish Orangeburg's first hospital.

The building used for the health care facility was the former dormitory of the Orangeburg Collegiate Institute on Glover Street. The capacity of this early building allowed it to house approximately 40 patients.

In 1920 it became evident that many persons who needed hospital care were unable to pay for the services.

Thus the Hospital Relief Association was formed to help pay for the charity patients. Its membership consisted of representatives from nine church societies, six women's clubs and two men's organizations.

In that first year of 1920, this benevolent association paid $840.89 for the charity care of 12 patients. All the physicians treated these patients free of charge, while local druggists assisted by giving medications at cost.

By 1924 the capacity of the hospital had become severely strained, and a three-story addition was constructed immediately in front and connected with the old building by a covered corridor.

As Orangeburg was experiencing significant growth during the 1920s and 1930s, it became evident by 1933 that the facilities had been outgrown.

Also increased numbers of charity patients were making financial stability difficult.

The Edisto Medical Society, comprised of physicians from Orangeburg, Calhoun, and Bamberg counties, along with area civic leaders, recommended that an eleemosynary association be formed to take over by leasing Mobley's hospital with the purpose of building a new and larger facility that would be eligible for federal government building funds.

The action also would qualify the hospital for financial aid from the Duke Endowment Foundation for the charity care given.

At that time, Orangeburg and the surrounding area had a population of approximately 175,000 and needed to have an adequate general hospital to be able to serve the territory between Columbia, Charleston, Sumter and Augusta.

Thus the Tri-County Hospital Association was formed and a board of trustees was appointed on Jan. 1, 1934.

Immediately they began to make plans to construct a new and more modern hospital, as enlarging the older one on Glover Street proved not to be feasible.

An application was made to the Public Works Administration of the federal government, and it subsequently approved a loan of $120,000 to be repaid over 30 years, as well as an outright grant of $108,900.

Technically, to be able to qualify for the PWA funding, it was necessary for the City of Orangeburg to take over the ownership of the hospital, which was accomplished with the same board still governing its use.

On Jan. 15, 1936, a groundbreaking ceremony was held for a new hospital on Carolina Avenue. The entire construction cost was about $171,300.

Tri-County Hospital was opened in 1937 with 82 employees and a capacity of 125 beds.

The winning bid for the contract for the basic building without equipment and furnishings was $171,300 by W.A. Crary & Son, a contractor from Columbia.

This firm also built the Orangeburg County Courthouse in 1928 and 1929. By May the first story was up, with the second floor following in June and the third floor in August. After that, the interior work commenced.

The city had to spend approximately $25,000 for the development of support services for the new hospital. It was necessary to lay water and sewer lines, make street improvements, as well as provide street lights to and around the entire hospital area. Also, the streets leading to and adjacent to the area had to be paved.

In April 1937, the voters of Orangeburg County approved a $60,000 bond referendum to help equip and furnish the new hospital, as well as pay $1,350 for the purchase of the lot for the student nursing dormitory.

Tri-County Hospital was constructed with every modern feature of building design, including being made of brick and concrete, thus being "fireproof," as well as having such modern conveniences as automatic elevators, improved electrical lighting, tile and terrazzo flooring, and the latest in institutional equipment and furnishings. The building and the modern accouterments represented an approximate overall investment of $250,000.

The current RMC opened in May 1981 with the first 128 patients transferred from Carolina Avenue to the new facility on May 30, 1981.

During construction of the present facility, Calhoun County became a joint owner, and Calhoun County Council appointed the county's first board members in 1981.

A milestone in 1986 was the opening of a 15-bed psychiatric unit, the Rose Centre. The unit is housed on a renovated wing of the pediatrics unit.

To reflect the hospital's expanding role as a center for medical care in the lower Midlands, the name was changed to The Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties in 1988.

Changes in the health care environment led to the first major expansion at the St. Matthews Road site.

In 1990, two new wings added two entrances to the medical center. The Admitting/Outpatient wing brought all patient account services into one area and provided space for several other departments, such as Same Day Surgery.

Designed to function as a freestanding service, the Same Day Surgery wing is the result of the need to accommodate the increase in outpatient surgery. The program, which started in 1983 in makeshift quarters, evolved to 60% of surgery being performed on a same-day basis and the need for a dedicated wing.

The year 1992 was one of milestones and changes. A ribbon-cutting and open house was held on May 28 for The H. Filmore Mabry Center For Cancer Care on the hospital's campus. Offering a comprehensive outpatient program of chemotherapy and radiation therapy, the facility opened for patient care in June.

August 1992 marked the completion of renovations that consolidated the labor and delivery and obstetrics/gynecology areas on Her Place, and paved the way for implementing single-room maternity care.

The following month, the first patients were admitted to the hospital's new 20-bed inpatient Rehabilitation Unit on the fourth floor.

Early in 1993, the hospital's chief executive officer, H. Filmore "Fil" Mabry, who had served more than 30 years in that role, announced plans to retire.

A few months later, the hospital's board of trustees entered an agreement with Quorum Health Resources Inc., a Tennessee-based hospital-management firm, to assist in the management responsibilities of the hospital and with the board's search for a new CEO.

Thomas C. "Tom" Dandridge began full-time duties as the RMC CEO on Nov. 8, 1993. Throughout the '90s, RMC experienced growth with advancements in health care technology, state-of-the-art equipment, community outreach, and health and wellness initiatives.

RMC moved into the 21st century with a comprehensive renovation and expansion of the Emergency Department and a focus on customer service.

In March 2001, the hospital began a new era in communications technology with the launch of a website.

HealthPlex, a 14,335-square-foot facility featuring outpatient rehabilitation and wellness services, was added to the RMC campus in 2004.

In 2005, the outpatient Vascular Center opened in the RMC's Annex building.

One of the RMC's milestones in 2006 was the opening of the Breast Health Center, which offers digital mammography and has a boutique that carries skin care products, prostheses and wigs.

The RMC embarked on a hospital-wide information technology system upgrade in the summer of 2008 and went live at the end of 2009.

In 2010, RMC installed the Toshiba Aquilion 64 Computed Tomography scanner, the only one in the area. Another milestone in the Radiology Department in 2010 was the installation of a Siemens Artis Zee Special Procedures Unit.

Another milestone of 2010 occurred in the Operating Room, where a room was renovated to develop a hybrid Surgical Suite.

The Dialysis Access Institute was established at RMC in March 2011.

Utilizing existing space in the inpatient/outpatient registration area and various other areas, the service consists of outpatient surgical procedures that provide access to the bloodstream for dialysis patients.

The facility has attained international fame. Doctors from throughout the U.S. and other countries visit RMC to be trained in the access procedures.

From new technologies and services lines – like 3-D digital mammography, nuclear medicine and a dedicated breast center – to community initiatives and new facilities, the hospital is moving forward.

RMC is in the process of getting approval to offer percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) services.

This cardiac intervention, using the latest technology, will be a lifesaving addition to RMC’s service lines.

Additionally, the hospital will soon expand its inpatient neurology program to offer an outpatient neurology clinic for the community.

RMC has recently added new primary care clinics in Bowman and St. Matthews.

The hospital opened its clinic in Bowman in May 2022.

The hospital also opened a new clinic in St. Matthews at 651A Harry C. Raysor Road. The location also features a HealthPlex.

Currently, RMC is reviewing two companies that submitted proposals for the construction of a new Santee clinic. The hospital is also considering enhancing its presence in the Holly Hill area, though a decision on what that will look like has not been finalized.