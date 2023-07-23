MUSC Health Sports Medicine announced it will provide athletic training and sports medicine services for Orangeburg County School District.

MUSC Health now serves as OCSD’s complete physician, medical and athletic training support provider. The partnership includes the following schools:

• Bethune-Bowman Middle/High School

• Branchville High School

• Edisto High School

• Hunter-Kinard-Tyler Middle/High School

• Lake Marion High School

• North Middle/High School

• Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School

“In Orangeburg County School District, we are committed to the four A's – academics, arts, activities and athletics – and the partnership with MUSC Health will elevate OCSD's athletics program to heights necessary for our scholar-athletes to compete at their optimal level,” OCSD Superintendent Dr. Shawn D. Foster said.

“We are excited about this partnership, and we look forward to working in tandem with MUSC Health to support our scholar-athletes both on the athletics fields and courts as well as with opportunities provided to them in the classrooms,” he said.

MUSC Health recently hired certified athletic trainer Brittany Miller as the program coordinator and is actively recruiting additional trainers.

The program’s goal is to grow its staff to allow daily on-site sports medicine coverage throughout the academic year, as well as provider coverage for all home varsity football games.

The partnership will extend to the summer months for off-season conditioning. Injured or ill athletes and coaches will receive expedited access to the services provided by MUSC Health as well as injury prevention education.

The partnership also grants OCSD access to additional services, such as MUSC Health’s Sports Concussion Program, enhanced access to MUSC Health’s referral network and clinical trials if necessary.

“Partnerships, such as this one, allow us the opportunity to bring high-quality care directly into the communities we serve. Our team’s goal is not only to provide the best treatment for injured athletes but also to educate students and staff on injury prevention and healthy habits for athletes,” said Echo McAlhany, MUSC Health-Orangeburg’s executive director of Ambulatory Services.

This partnership is the latest step in MUSC Health-Orangeburg’s expansion of its orthopedic services.

Next month, the orthopedic practice plans to move to a larger location to accommodate its sports medicine staff and the two additional providers joining the practice.

The new location will offer extended clinic hours for patients with urgent orthopedic injuries and conditions. Two foot and ankle specialists are scheduled to join the team early this fall.

For more information about MUSC Health Sports Medicine services, visit muschealth.org/sports.