The Medical University of South Carolina spent almost $15 million to finalize its partnership with the Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties, MUSC Health's CEO said Friday.

“MUSC put in almost $15 million in order to bring some services to RMC that MUSC should pay for rather than RMC,” MUSC Health Chief Executive Officer Dr. Patrick J. Cawley said.

“That was not too bad in terms of that,” he said. “We feel pretty good about where we are.”

He spoke following Friday’s celebration of the new partnership. MUSC is now leasing RMC, which is owned by Orangeburg and Calhoun counties.

Cawley said much of the cost was related to adding supplies and enhancing services.

“We spent some money in order to make sure those things would happen,” Cawley said.

The MUSC and RMC partnership was made possible under a budget proviso passed by the S.C. General Assembly. It allowed MUSC, within its own budget, to enter into the partnership with the RMC to help enhance services.

MUSC is a state-assisted institution. However, less than 7% of its annual budget comes from the state of South Carolina.

The majority of its resources are generated through patient care fees, extramural grants, tuition and private contributions.

MUSC's budget for the 2023 fiscal year is about $3.8 billion.

Changes on the horizon

RMC officially became MUSC Health Orangeburg on Wednesday.

Since then, the most visible change has been the internal and external signs designating the hospital as part of MUSC Health.

The name of the new hospital is currently MUSC Health Orangeburg, although hospital officials say the name could change to include Calhoun County in the future.

“In the beginning, it is going to be a little bit slow,” Cawley said when asked about any significant changes patients and employees will be able to see.

“We are going to pull it all together,” he said.

The first noticeable difference he says has been patient volume. He said patient volumes have increased in the short time RMC has become a part of MUSC.

“I think what we will see immediately is more people come to the hospital that need to come to the hospital as opposed to what they may have done before,” Cawley said. “They may have gone to other hospitals or they may have gone to different places and within two days people are seeing MUSC is already stepping in.”

“We are focused heavily on quality,” Cawley said. “We are focused heavily on the future, telehealth, new electronic health records, all kind of things we are working on.”

Cawley said MUSC is no stranger to partnering and assuming operations of other hospitals.

“MUSC has done this with other hospitals in the last five years and we think we will be able to do the same and in the next six months you will see a lot of difference,” Cawley said.

MUSC has recently purchased hospitals in Florence, Marion, Chester, Lancaster and Columbia.

“Orangeburg is definitely bigger,” Cawley said, noting RMC has almost 300 beds.

“That is definitely bigger than any other hospitals we have had, but we feel comfortable about where we are at,” he said.

Cawley said employees at RMC will receive the benefits MUSC employees receive.

“They are going to see the benefits are actually going to be roughly about the same,” Cawley said. “They have had the PEBA (The South Carolina Public Employee Benefit Authority) in the background, but they will also have a new baseline in terms of retirement. They will see that anything we do that is MUSC, they will see new MUSC things.”

Cawley said employees will be notified of any changes before they are implemented.

“We are very open, very transparent about what happens at MUSC,” Cawley said. “We think that is important so that people on the MUSC team know what is happening and we want them to be a part of it.”

“Most times these are easy things to share, but sometimes you have a little bit of a struggle. But we are very transparent about what is going to happen,” he said.

Cawley said his expectation is that all employees will retain their positions.

“People may leave us for other reasons, but I really don't see us having a lot of people voluntarily retire or leave us,” he said.

Employees

ready for future

Marcie Harding, who works in RMC's physical therapy and acute care departments, says she thinks the change “will be a great opportunity for growth and expanding our horizons.”

“It will benefit us by the research that they have available as they are a big research hospital,” she said.

“I think it will be a wonderful thing for the community, which will benefit by it,” she continued. “And employees, too, because it will be a wonderful thing to expand on our education.”

Harding said she has participated in educational events that MUSC has provided in the past.

“They were phenomenal,” Harding said. “Anytime I was able to go to MUSC for an educational event, I always felt good about it. I will even go to Charleston. That is the benefit of the research. They have some outstanding physicians.”

Harding, who has worked at RMC for over ten years, says the transition thus far has been smooth.

“It was a little stressful doing the computer work, but I got through it,” she said. “It was fine. They have been very gracious.”

Mark Mizzelle, a laboratory applications analyst, has worked a total of 31 years with RMC and now MUSC Health.

“I think it will be a good thing,” Mizzelle said about the affiliation. “It was time for a change the way things were headed. I think it will be good for us.”

Mizzelle foresees the partnership bringing more doctors and more services to the Orangeburg area.

“Instead of having to go to Columbia and Charleston for things, they will be able to have them do it here,” Mizzelle said.

Mizzelle said transition has been smooth so far, with few noticeable changes.

“We are just learning how to log into their system and get our emails straight,” he said. “So far we have not seen anything. It probably will be when we go to their EMR (electronic medical record) system. We are using Cerner now and they use Epic. We are going to be going to that, but not sure what time.”

Mizzelle said the transition for employee benefits has also been “pretty smooth.”

Sherry Cody, who works in the RMC vascular department and has worked at the RMC for nearly six years, said “I am excited about it.”

“I am hoping for a lot of changes,” she said. “We need change.”

Cody said she has already noticed a difference under MUSC.

“It has only been two days, but the hospital is already looking better. A lot better,” Cody said. “We are all still in a transition of updating all of our information for MUSC. I am hoping and praying that it will be good. I am ready.”

Michelle O'Dell, security analyst in information technology, has worked at RMC for 10 years. She believes the transition will “be a good change for our community, with better care and more resources.”

Thus far, the transition has been “relatively smooth,” she said.

“Everything is the same,” she said.

She is excited about the new insurance employees will have.

“With the new insurance, we can venture out to Charleston or to Columbia and whoever is with MUSC, because we are all in network and so we will not have to stay local if there is a specialist somewhere else and so we won't have to pay more than we would otherwise,” she said.