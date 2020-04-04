MUSC, Ignis Health introduce telehealth software

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CHARLESTON – With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the potential of and need for telehealth services is more apparent than ever.

Representing a first-of-its-kind platform, an innovative software program developed by the Medical University of South Carolina Center for Telehealth and Ignis Health has been optimized for use across multidisciplinary teams, allowing for standardizing and scaling service implementations.

Over the last several years, the telehealth experts at the MUSC Center for Telehealth, one of only two National Telehealth Centers of Excellence in the country, have been busy developing a framework specifically designed to aid health systems in the development and implementation of their own telehealth services, known as the Telehealth Service Implementation Model (TSIM).

TSIM is a comprehensive framework, originating from the center’s own experience in implementing telehealth services at MUSC. TSIM guides telehealth programs through multiple phases of implementation by providing step-by-step guidance, ultimately equipping health institutions with the knowledge and tools to enable full-scale telehealth enterprise adoption.