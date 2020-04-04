MUSC, Ignis Health introduce telehealth software

CHARLESTON – With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the potential of and need for telehealth services is more apparent than ever.
Representing a first-of-its-kind platform, an innovative software program developed by the Medical University of South Carolina Center for Telehealth and Ignis Health has been optimized for use across multidisciplinary teams, allowing for standardizing and scaling service implementations.
Over the last several years, the telehealth experts at the MUSC Center for Telehealth, one of only two National Telehealth Centers of Excellence in the country, have been busy developing a framework specifically designed to aid health systems in the development and implementation of their own telehealth services, known as the Telehealth Service Implementation Model (TSIM).
TSIM is a comprehensive framework, originating from the center’s own experience in implementing telehealth services at MUSC. TSIM guides telehealth programs through multiple phases of implementation by providing step-by-step guidance, ultimately equipping health institutions with the knowledge and tools to enable full-scale telehealth enterprise adoption.
After developing the TSIM framework, Shawn Valenta, MUSC’s Center for Telehealth administrator, knew that he and his colleagues had the tools to power a telehealth surge at institutions across the country. He just didn’t realize how critical the timing of its development and launch would become.
Valenta knew he wanted to develop software to support his team and have full visibility for systematic management of the 100-plus services they had in different phases of the TSIM framework. Prior to presenting on TSIM at the 2019 Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) conference, a HIMSS media article covering the presentation caught the attention of Najib Ben Brahim, Ph.D., founder and CEO of Ignis Health.
Ben Brahim had created a telehealth data analytics platform – Telehealth Resource Program, or TRP, which enables leading health institutions, like MUSC, to analyze their telehealth operations and financial data. Ben Brahim reached out to Valenta, and the two explored innovative pathways for collaboration.
“We really wanted to be able to share the best practices from the TSIM framework because we realize whether you are creating 100-plus clinical services, or even three or four, the framework is applicable to anybody who's trying to create a service,” Valenta explained.
Valenta and n Brahim recognized the potential for high-level synergy between TSIM and TRP, and consequently, MUSC Telehealth and Ignis Health set out to transform the TSIM framework into a knowledge-sharing, project-management and customer relationship-management software platform. This platform is designed specifically for managing the complex deployment and operations of scalable and sustainable telehealth services.
“This partnership was created to quickly move forward with high-quality, highly reliable telehealth services through a structured framework for the benefit of patients across the country,” Valenta said.
“Fast forward to this moment in time, when health care providers need technology to meet an emerging public health need that requires physical social distancing," Valenta said.
"It’s important that the health industry be able to turn to an evidence-based and scalable framework, built on years of research of application, in these unprecedented times. It feels good to know we’re able to contribute something that can make a difference in real time.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.