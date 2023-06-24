MUSC Health Orangeburg says “it’s a new day” at the hospital, with the announcement of new physicians and enhanced leadership training to improve local health services.

“Our mission for MUSC is to preserve and optimize human life in South Carolina and beyond through education, research and patient care. The only way for us to do that is to impact the lives of our community and to bring services and care close to home," MUSC Health Orangeburg CEO Walter N. Bennett III said.

Bennett, a Manning native who became the CEO of MUSC Health-Orangeburg on June 12, said new physicians have been hired in areas including surgical podiatry and medical oncology.

“We've hired an array of physicians that are coming on board. We have two surgical podiatrists coming on board in August. We also have a medical oncologist and radiation oncologist that will be here soon. We are in the works of several recruitment activities in cardiology, general surgery, oncology, OB/GYN and also neurosurgery,” Bennett said.

MUSC Health Orangeburg launched the “It's A New Day” campaign during a Thursday event.

The hospital is hoping to expand several services and offer them close to home.

“That's the theme here. It's a new day because we're bringing that care and that access close to home,” Bennett said.

The hospital has launched programs for the treatment of ST elevation myocardial infarction, or STEMI. STEMI is a heart attack that occurs when a major artery feeding into the heart is completely blocked, changing blood flow to the organ and the electrical current in the lower chambers.

“In the past, patients would have to travel down to Charleston or Columbia for services, but now we're able to keep these patients here in Orangeburg and in the Calhoun County area. That's so exciting just to be able to do that. We want to continue to be able to provide that service,” said Sem Ganthier, executive director of operations at MUSC Health Orangeburg.

Ganthier continued, “We want to increase services and increase our providers ... and bring some specialties here to the area and the market. We're going to have some partnerships with our orthopedic services and bring sport medicines to the area, and we want to continue to grow and expand.”

Bennett said, “Orthopedics is one of the services that we're expanding with sports medicine, looking at how we offer the services from school age all the way up to the elderly population. That's one of our largest service lines that we're looking at expanding more of.”

Gauthier said the hospital is exploring different ways of bringing new providers to the market to provide additional specialty services to the community, “as well as look at those services and treatment options that we can provide to the community.”

Bennett noted that work has begun in earnest.

“We launched a PCI program earlier – about a month or so ago –that also is keeping those heart patients close to home, and that's what we want to do. We don't want to have to ship them out to Charleston or Columbia. We want to keep them here in our community, where their families are,” Bennett said.

PCI, formerly known as angioplasty with stent, is a non-surgical procedure that uses a catheter to place a small structure called a stent to open up blood vessels in the heart that have been narrowed by plaque buildup, a condition known as atherosclerosis.

“We also had a successful recertification of our trauma program here at MUSC Orangeburg. We've stabilized our hospital medicine team here. We have also included safety routes and safety huddles. ... Those safety routes are not just to keep our patients safe, but they're also to keep our employees safe,” Bennett said.

The CEO said investments have also been made in leadership training as it pertains to “changing the tide when it comes to the perception of the Regional Medical Center.”

“Now we are MUSC Health Orangeburg,” he said.

While the former Regional Medical Center was “a diamond this entire time, we're just shining it up a little better than what it was.”

“We wanted to invest in our leadership, our employees and also the community. So we're partnering with several agencies in the community. We're also meeting with our local universities, and investing in our leadership by adding more training for our leaders, which will help us with accountability,” Bennett said.

The CEO said MUSC Health Orangeburg has purchased the local Pediatric Clinic in hopes of providing, “a great continuum of care for the Orangeburg community.”

“They will actually be on board with us I believe in August. So, with them, we will have better coverage when it comes to pediatric services, being that we do have OB/GYN services now. OB/GYN and pediatric services link very closely together from a women's and children service line,” Bennett said.

He continued, “We're also looking at how we can expand telehealth services probably in the next six months. There's a plethora of opportunities that we can provide here in Orangeburg.”