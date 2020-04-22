MUSC Health performs Lowcountry’s first plasma transfusion to treat COVID-19

MUSC releases plans for 3D-printed masks With the threat of a shortage of protective masks looming as the novel coronavirus pandemic grows, Medical University of South Carolina biomed…

“There’s reason to believe that this may be an effective therapy for COVID-19 patients,” said Wrangle. “We feel that ensuring an opportunity for people to recover from this infection is critical to creating a vast supply or inventory of plasma so that anyone in the state can draw from it when needed.”

MUSC is partnering with the American Red Cross and the Blood Connection, a statewide blood bank, to collect and process plasma from approved COVID-19-recovered patients for this FDA-authorized treatment.

“Providing this centuries-old, yet still pioneering, treatment enables MUSC Health to treat our most critically ill COVID-19 patients with antibody-rich plasma that our recovered patients developed to fight the virus. This will allow the immune systems of our sickest patients an opportunity to ramp and fight the virus. I could not be prouder of our MUSC Health care team, in collaboration with our MUSC researchers, for working so hard to bring this and numerous other inventive options to fruition,” said Patrick J. Cawley, M.D., MUSC Health CEO and vice president for Health Affairs, University. “As the state’s only academic health sciences center, we must perpetually think outside the box in terms of ways in which we can substantially and rapidly help the community and state during this unprecedented time.”

People who are interested in donating plasma should check with their health care provider (physician who ordered their COVID-19 RNA test) who will refer them to the Blood Connection or the American Red Cross to arrange for a blood plasma donation. Donors must have recovered from COVID-19 and must be 28 days free of symptoms after testing positive. Every donation is important. One donor can help up to four patients suffering from the COVID-19.