The Orangeburg hospital’s Constituency Advisory Board is revisiting its public communication platform.

The platform allows the community to provide comments, ask questions, give praise or share concerns about MUSC Health-Orangeburg and its practice affiliates.

It was developed under the old Regional Medical Center email and account system, said John McLauchlin, CAB chair.

RMC is now being run by the Medical University of South Carolina.

“We have to figure out if MUSC wants us to continue that. We are hearing MUSC has a hotline or email already to do such things,” he said.

“It was tabled to get more information,” McLauchlin said.

CAB Secretary Dr. Stefanie Gadson-Brown told RMC Board of Trustees members at their April 25 meeting that the email platform has been tabled.

The advisory board was set up as part of the partnership between RMC and the Medical University of South Carolina to serve as a community liaison. The CAB does not have governance power or authority related to the hospital, but provides recommendations to the 11-member board of trustees.

In related matters, Gadson-Brown said the Orangeburg Area Sickle Cell Anemia Foundation, the Orangeburg County Council on Aging and the Calhoun County Council on Aging have now joined the CAB.

In other matters taken up at the April 25 RMC Board of Trustees meeting:

• Bylaws Committee Chair Dr. Frank Coulter encouraged trustees to review recommended changes to the board's bylaws and provide further input.

Contracts and Leases Review Committee Chair Cynthia Keller said the committee suggests the board renegotiate the legal services agreement with its current law firm, Columbia-based Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick.

Strategic Planning Committee Chair Jeannine Kees said finalization of the hospital's strategic plan is “still in process,” with some tweaks to the plan being done at the recommendation of Dr. Patrick Cawley, chief executive officer of the MUSC Health System.

Kees said the plan will be adopted upon its completion.

In other business:

• Trustees were informed MUSC will be holding quarterly town hall meetings for employees as part of the hospital transition.

Craig recommended the board do something for hospital nurses during Nurses Week, May 6-12. The board agreed.

• Trustees were told the old RMC email addresses will become MUSC addresses effective May 1.

• Trustees were reminded that Walter Bennett will become the hospital's new chief executive officer June 12.

Bennett comes to MUSC from Pelham Medical Center in Greer, part of the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, where he served as division director of operations.

Trustees were also informed the hospital has hired Anthony Sands, to serve as associate chief financial officer. Sands started April 24.

Sands has been in health care for 17 years, most recently serving as the ACFO of Springs Memorial Hospital in Lancaster. Sands received his bachelor's degree in business administration from The Citadel in 1997.

• Trustees will officially receive their certification as governance board members in August after completing a series of classes toward this achievement.

• Trustees entered into closed session to discuss employment, appointment, compensation, promotion, demotion, discipline, or termination of an employee or independent contractor. There were no actions taken coming out of closed session.

The next board meeting is scheduled for Friday, May 26. Craig reminded trustees that according to the hospital's bylaws, a meeting is not required to be held every month.

• The next meeting of the CAB is scheduled for July 13 at South Carolina State University's 1890 Research and Extension.