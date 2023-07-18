Improving patient experience and building trust in health care services are priorities for new leadership at MUSC Health-Orangeburg as part of the "It's a New Day" campaign.

"Patient experience is one of the reasons why people were leaving our community," MUSC Health Orangeburg CEO Walter N. Bennett III told members of the hospital's Constituency Advisory Board during its quarterly meeting July 13. The CAB serves as a liaison between the hospital and the community. "Patient experience is something I am very passionate about."

Bennett said patient experience has been a priority of his during his health care career and was his responsibility at a previous assignment as division director of operations at Pelham Medical Center in Greer, part of the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.

He said he was able to see that hospital's patient experience ratings improve during his tenure.

"We will be in the 90s in Orangeburg in my three years with MUSC Orangeburg," he said. "This is a journey for us to get there. We are not perfect but we will strive for perfection. That is the only way to ensure that patient experience is where it needs to be here in the Orangeburg and Calhoun communities."

Bennett said improving the emergency room wait times is a part of enhancing patient experience.

While emergency room wait times are an issue throughout the country, he said one of the keys is to explain to patients and individuals why the emergency room wait may be longer than they had anticipated.

"How do we find those best practices to be able to do it well?" Bennett said. "How do we cut down with our emergency services wait time? We have focused on that every single week to ensure patients are being seen in a timely fashion. That is one of our big strategic goals that we are working on."

Bennett has served as CEO at the Orangeburg hospital since June 12 and is a member of the new leadership team put in place at the hospital as part of its merger with MUSC that took place March 1.

Bennett has been given a three-year turnaround plan to improve things at the hospital.

The turnaround plan is a part of the newly minted “It's A New Day” campaign in an attempt to change the culture and services at the hospital. The campaign officially kicked off in June but MUSC Health has been focused on its marketing campaign ever since it acquired the former Regional Medical Center March 1.

MUSC Health Marketing and Communications Manager Rachel Berry said the hospital is aggressively spreading the word about MUSC Health-Orangeburg, noting the hospital's network covers about 110,000 people over 2,000 square miles.

As part of its marketing campaign, Berry said the hospital got feedback on what people in Orangeburg, Calhoun and Bamberg counties think about the hospital and the transition.

The 30 people who participated in the focus groups said they either personally had or knew someone with a bad experience at RMC. The focus group survey also revealed that these same individuals have had a provider and felt confident in the doctor's ability to provide adequate care.

"The overwhelming majority of people at these meetings expressed not only confidence in MUSC, but excitement about the transition and all the possibilities that it could bring to our communities," Berry said.

The choice of the "It's A New Day" campaign is based on the understanding that a change in care and atmosphere at the hospital will take on average of about three years to be felt.

"This is a process, this is a journey," Berry said. "Nothing is going to happen overnight, but you have to take it every day at a time."

"Our goal is to not only spread this message throughout our three counties to our patients and potential patients, it was also to remind our care team members in house, in our doctors' officers, that it is a new day," Berry said. "It is a new process, a new mindset, a new beginning for everybody."

"Our biggest goal is to build trust with our current patients and our prospective patients, but it is also to regain trust and to bridge that gap and remind people that we do have the care, that we do have the specialists, we have the technology, we have the best of the best when it comes to quality health care right here in Orangeburg," Berry said.

"It is our job to let them know that and spread that message so if there was trust lost, they will come back and give us another chance."

Since MUSC acquired RMC, there have been efforts to enhance services.

New doctors are coming on board. Two surgical podiatrists will join the hospital in August or September. A medical oncologist is coming on board by the end of the month and a radiation oncologist is coming on board in October.

Another area to expand will be the hospitalist program or the doctors who take care of patients while in the hospital.

"We feel that we have gained some momentum there and that we have truly stabilized those services from a hospital perspective," Bennette said.

The hospital is also extending surgical services such as general surgery as well as a focus on breast surgery. Bennett said the hospital will seek to find a female surgeon to focus on breast surgery.

Other focuses will be on oncology, OB/GYN and also neurosurgery.

There is also a desire to increase the number of providers and bring specialists into the market. An example is the expansion of orthopedics services and sports medicine to serve individuals from school age to elderly.

"My goal here as the new CEO is ensuring that we are able to keep our patients here at home," Bennett said. "They don't have to travel to a Charleston or to a Columbia to receive great care because we have all the same services that Charleston and Columbia provided but within the diamond that we are polishing."

The hospital is also looking to expand telehealth services over the coming half year.

"We are unable to have true providers here on site sometimes to provide that care, but by having those resources with MUSC, we are able to provide telestroke services, telepsychiatry services, telecardiac services where they don't have to be here on site," Bennett said.

Bennett said while there are challenges, the Orangeburg hospital does have strengths.

"Our strengths are some of the services we have," Bennett said. "Cancer services is a strength of ours."

Bennett described the Mabry Cancer Center.

"It is beautiful," he said. "It is state of the art and it is in Orangeburg. People don't realize what we have here in our back yard."

Bennett said the Dialysis Access Institute is another strength.

"It is the number one Dialysis Access Institute in the U.S. and it is in Orangeburg and no one realizes that," he said. "It is the fastest-growing area in the most highly populated area in the U.S. They train physicians all over the world. It is a gem in Orangeburg."

He said the longevity of care team members is also a strength. Individuals have been working in Orangeburg health care for over 20 years.

The next CAB meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 12, at 11 a.m. at a location to be determined.