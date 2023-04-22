The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC Health) has a three-year plan to bring its Orangeburg hospital out of a financial deficit by building community trust, providing programs and services not currently offered locally, and optimizing its revenue cycle.

"We do have a plan that we are confident over the next three years we can reverse the financial trends," Interim MUSC Health Orangeburg President and CEO Dr. David Zaas said. "We can end up ensuring that we move from the red to the black. It won't happen overnight. It is going to take several key points."

In a February financial report, officials reported that year-to-date the hospital had a loss of $9.4 million. The hospital's fiscal year began Oct. 1.

Zaas said there are several ways and strategies that will be used to increase the hospital's viability.

These include:

"We are going to have to rebuild trust in the community for people to seek care here and not to drive past the hospital," Zaas said. "We are going to have to build programs that provide services that don't exist here today."

"We are going to have to improve with the electronic health record our ability to ensure that we optimize the revenue cycle and all those challenges that have impacted hospitals," Zaas said.

"We believe over three years we can move this from in the red to the black, make it sustainable and at the same point improve the services to the community, add the educational programs and do that by growing as our primary strategy," Zaas said. "We don't want to come in and say we are going to get from the red to the black by cutting things."

"Our goal is to get from red to black by growing rebuilding trust, recruiting talent and I am really optimistic," Zaas said. "We said three years and I am hoping we can beat that."

Zaas noted MUSC Health Orangeburg's financial challenges have not been isolated but are a part of a national trend of strain on health care systems.

"When we come into any of these hospitals, the primary goal is our mission which is both to improve the health of South Carolina through clinical care and education research," Zaas said. "That is what drove the decision of 'Why do we need to be here in Orangeburg.'"

"I think we would all agree that this hospital is essential to this community," Zaas said. "This hospital needs to be here for this community and for the surrounding areas."

Zaas said MUSC felt it was "best positioned" to help keep the hospital viable.

He said there is nothing but optimism from the MUSC board and leadership that the hospital will remain viable and improve.

"I think there is an amazing opportunity for education and research, especially in the city which has the other universities and really focus around education from high school to technical colleges to our HBCUs," Zaas said.

Zaas said the first task will be to build trust in the community.

"I think MUSC that we are really fortunate that we have a brand and a reputation that I think represents quality, that represents excellence," Zaas said. "I think even on March 1, we generated a lot of good will."

"Now the obligation is on us to earn that trust, respect of the community by continuing to focus on how do we improve the safety, quality and service through the patient experience. Family experience really, really matters; that is our top priority."

Zaas said the former Regional Medical Center was "already on a journey of improvement."

"We are going to accelerate that market," he said. "The focus on safety, the ability to recruit talent to this market."

Zaas said one goal is to bring back doctors and nurses that have left Orangeburg over the last several years.

"We have talked about a lot 'it is a new day,' not just for patients and families, but I think it is for care team members to say, 'Come back. We are committed to improving the care that we provide to the community."

Zaas said he is hoping over the next few weeks and months to announce the recruitment of new doctors to the area.

Zaas said the goal is to provide "higher complexity, higher acuity care closer to home" where people will not feel like they have to go to Columbia or Charleston to receive the care they need.

Zaas said the hospital is also working on implementing a nursing and physician hiring plan to help build more programs.

"We have a broader plan, but we really want to engage the medical staff and physicians here," he said.

Expanding services

As part of its effort to improve the hospital, MUSC is planning to add and expand existing services. Hospital officials said details on the time frames of the rollout of these various programs are too premature to release.

Heart stents -- One service, which was already underway by the RMC, is the provision of percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) services.

This cardiac intervention, using the latest technology, will be able to open up blocked arteries for the first time in Orangeburg.

"That is a huge benefit to the community to be able to say you don't need to leave your community to get cardiac interventions that save lives," Zaas said. "How do we continue to expand out programs in heart advanced vascular?"

“Historically the hospital has only been able to do diagnostic pictures to find blockages and would have to send patients to Columbia and Charleston."

The procedure entails using a catheter to place a small structure called a stent to open up blood vessels in the heart that have been narrowed by plaque buildup.

Sickle cell clinic -- Another plan is to launch a sickle cell clinic on the hospital's campus. MUSC opened its expanded Rena N. Grant Sickle Cell Center in January 2022. The center is named after Grant, who was the first African American to serve as director of legislation for the House Ways and Means Committee.

Grant died in February 2020 at age 38 from the disease.

Zaas said the hospital has identified space for the clinic and is finalizing the business model.

"Right now patients with sickle cell end up leaving this community because we don't have anyone with a focus or interest or expertise," Zaas said. "That has been a priority for the State of South Carolina, a priority for MUSC Health in Orangeburg."

Zaas said Orangeburg's sickle cell clinic will be combined with the management of acute pain crises without having to use the emergency room.

"We also want to ensure that we can offer access to clinical trials and eventually curative therapy," Zaas said. "Many, myself included, really believe that curative therapies for sickle cell are coming."

Expand cancer programs -- "The expansion of the cancer program here, I think, is going to be really critical to the community when you look at the number of people leaving the community," Zaas said. "We have a number of patients coming to our Hollings Cancer Center in Charleston and they are so excited. They ask, "When can I get my care in Orangeburg, so I don't have to drive to Charleston?"

Zaas said the expansion would require the recruitment of providers and nurses.

Trauma program certified, plans to improve program -- Zaas noted the hospital's trauma program was certified in March by the American College of Surgeons.

"The American College of Surgeons that was present was so impressed with the collaboration and potential of what we can do because there is such a need to support the community with that," Zaas said.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the hospital is a Level III Trauma center.

A Level III Trauma Center is a hospital that has demonstrated an ability to provide prompt assessment, resuscitation, surgery, intensive care and stabilization of injured patients and emergency operations.

Increasing obstetrician and women's health providers.

Rebuilding the wound center.

"There used to be a wound-care clinic here," Zaas said. "It is really needed; it doesn't exist here any longer. That is the other one we are working on. How quickly can we rebuild that so people can have access to that care and don't need to leave."

Indigent care

One of the consistent challenges facing health care in Orangeburg and the hospital is the large volume of indigent care it provides and the challenges of making the hospital sustainable under such circumstances.

"One of the many things I love about MUSC is we are not only the academic medical center but we are also a safety-net hospital," Zaas said. "That is true in all our markets."

"We ensure independent of payer mix and others that we provide outstanding care," he said. "We embrace that. I think the payer mix and challenges are not very different than what we see in our other markets."

One of the issues that is going to have to be addressed is mental health.

"There are disproportionate challenges in mental health in our uninsured patient populations and how we work together with the state to address what is the best locations for care," Zaas said. "What do we do in our ER, what do we do in crisis stabilization units will have a huge impact on the health of our community. What are the mental health needs of the community and how do we help support those as well?"

"They are coming to the emergency room because we don't give them another option in this community," Zaas said.

As part of its efforts to improve profitability, MUSC Health Orangeburg is to also engage the community as part of a three-year community update or needs assessment.

"How do we ensure we have action plans and what action plans were in place?" he said. "I think it is really important that it is not done by a hospital but is done by a community. A community-needs assessment is really bringing together all the stakeholders in the community, schools, employers, local government."

As part of this effort, Zaas is scheduled to meet with leaders at local colleges, universities and high schools.

Overall, Zaas said MUSC will make sure all its decisions are made to ensure the "community hospital culture remains and is augmented."

"I am a real believer that for this to be successful, this is not really top down," he said. "This the resources of MUSC Health and the university in a broad system, but we really want to engage the physicians and the nurses and the community here on what services do we need and how do we work together to achieve them."