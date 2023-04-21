The Regional Medical Center, now MUSC Health Orangeburg, has been accredited as a part of the Medical University of South Carolina.

"As part of this transition into MUSC Health, we had a full initial Joint Commission survey in order to be accredited as part of MUSC Health," Interim MUSC Health Orangeburg President and CEO Dr. David Zaas said. "We had an unbelievably thorough assessment from Joint Commission ... which went exceptionally well."

"We have no significant findings and it was just amazing teamwork," Zaas said. "The Joint Commission surveyors repeatedly complimented the transparency and engagement of staff."

Zaas said the commission recognized the hospital's culture, commitment and best practices.

"In 20 years of health care leadership, that was probably the best example of teamwork over the last month that I have ever seen," Zaas said. "When you look at people, not only here in Orangeburg but from across MUSC Health, came together to ensure that we would meet the highest standards."

The hospital had a celebration of its accomplishment April 7. Zaas said it was much needed after a "really busy month of March." The hospital received full accreditation April 10.

"The public should be excited about the results of the survey," MUSC Director of Public Affairs, Media Relations and Presidential Communications Heather Woolwine said. "The Joint Commission surveyed the hospital only 35 days after the finalization of the lease and operations agreement with MUSC Health."

"MUSC Health leaders and frontline teams integrated immediately with the Orangeburg staff to set a standard of excellence and to ensure a seamless care delivery model across all of MUSC," Woolwine said.

This four-day survey included five surveyors.

During the visit, The Joint Commission reviewed all of the hospital services and the out-patient clinics associated with the hospital, according to Woolwine.

This included but was not limited to all the in-patient units, the emergency department, surgery departments, labor and delivery, cardiology services and dialysis institute. The Joint Commission focuses on the quality and safety of the patient no matter where the services are provided.

The Joint Commission’s standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess and improve performance.

The surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews.

The hospital, formerly the Regional Medical Center, received the “Gold Seal of Approval” for health care quality from The Joint Commission in March 2022.

"The Joint Commission and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services considered this an initial or brand-new survey, but also mid-survey cycle as it is technically under the MUSC Charleston Division," Woolwine said.

Accreditation is normally valid for three years but the Orangeburg hospital, which is now a part of the MUSC Health Charleston Division as a remote campus, will be surveyed again when the campus in Charleston is due, which is in the fall of 2024.

Founded in 1951, The Joint Commission is the nation's oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in health care. It evaluates and accredits more than 22,000 health care organizations and programs nationwide.