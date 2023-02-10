Medical University of South Carolina trustees unanimously voted Friday to finalize a long-term lease with the Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties.

The decision paves the way for the Charleston-based hospital system to take over RMC’s operations.

“Regional Medical Center has cared for this community for over a hundred years and partnering with MUSC Health confirms our commitment to the patients we serve,” RMC Board Chair Dr. Lucius Craig said.

“We are extremely excited and very proud to join an organization that shares the same goal of delivering an innovative health care experience and a common mission to positively impact the health and wellness of our communities,” Craig said.

The decision was made after about four months of due diligence that included a look at RMC’s finances, information technology infrastructure, physician contracts and compensation, compliance and real estate holdings.

Under the agreement, MUSC would assume control of all hospital operations and associated ambulatory practices.

“Health care requires constant innovation so that evermore complex levels of care can be delivered safely closer to home,” MUSC Board Chair Dr. James Lemon said in a press release. “This is done through telehealth, physician-to-physician collaboration and working with talented and capable caregivers already within a particular area.”

“The board is highly supportive of this paradigm that benefits patients and local health providers by ensuring the viability of local community hospitals,” Lemon continued. “We’re pleased to welcome the Regional Medical Center team and look forward to supporting their efforts to care for their neighbors.”

A final agreement and regulatory approvals are required to complete the process. MUSC officials expect a contract to be finalized in the coming weeks.

Although the details have to be finalized, a 99-year lease agreement has been discussed.

Revenues from the lease would most likely go back into the Regional Medical Center for infrastructure improvements.

The structure that’s been discussed would include:

• The Medical University Hospital Authority Board, the governing body of MUSC, would oversee RMC’s finances.

• The RMC board would be responsible for quality oversight, medical staff accreditation and community engagement.

• All employees at RMC would be retained at compensation levels generally consistent with current rates and fair market value.

• All employee physician contracts would remain the same as long as they are within fair market range.

• RMC employees would become employees of the Medical University Hospital Authority/Medical University of South Carolina.

• Contract providers that currently provide services to RMC will most likely remain the same unless their contracts expire and the hospital renews them.

• The new name of the hospital would become MUSC Health Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties.

MUSC Health team members will meet with administrators to determine staffing and needs, with “the intent to make operations as efficient and successful as possible, maximizing value to patients, families and their respective communities,” according to a press release.

The partnership has already resulted in the creation of a new 11-member RMC board as well as an 18-member Constituency Advisory Board.

The partnership is the result of a budget proviso passed by the S.C. General Assembly last year that allows MUSC, within its own budget, to enter into the partnership with RMC.

The proviso was spearheaded by Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg.

It was prompted by an RMC presentation to the S.C. House Ways and Means Health Care Subcommittee. The hospital, which experienced a $36.2 million loss in the 2021-22 fiscal year, asked the state for $36 million, with the majority being for facility improvements.

Lawmakers did not approve the funds, leading Cobb-Hunter to suggest the proviso in an effort to ensure RMC remains solvent.

On Friday, Cobb-Hunter said, “The proposed partnership is a game-changer for the communities TRMC serves, and we are all pleased to have it unanimously approved by the MUSC board.”

“The commitment to research and improved access to care in these rural, underserved communities ensures that they will not only survive but thrive,” she said in the release.

“The overwhelming support for and excitement about this long-term relationship bodes well for its successful implementation,” she said. “Thank you MUSC for your willingness to help provide quality health care options for our people.”

Both Orangeburg and Calhoun county councils gave unanimous approval to the partnership. Orangeburg and Calhoun counties jointly own the hospital.

Orangeburg County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright said he’s grateful the partnership is moving forward.

“I appreciate everybody who has taken a part to bring it to this point,” Wright said, citing the hospital staff, board members and legislative delegations. “We are always grateful for those who have served in the past on the board.”

“This is one of our most important commodities and I am wishing and hoping for the best in this endeavor,” Wright said.

He said he’s excited to see RMC become a part of the MUSC family.

“I hope it will be a big plus and I am optimistic that it will be, given time,” he said.

Under the partnership, MUSC says it will aim to help RMC do a number of things, including:

• Recruiting physicians, nurses and allied health workers to meet the community’s needs most effectively.

• Developing and applying best practices to improve care delivery and decrease health disparities.

• Implementing and expanding telehealth services and using technology to enhance quality, safety and access to care.

• Offering health care providers and clinical staff training and skill development opportunities.

• Establishing future graduate medical education opportunities.

MUSC President Dr. David Cole said the partnership is about improving local care.

“MUSC’s role and responsibility is to help ensure and elevate best local care with appropriate access to the more complex care offered by the state’s only comprehensive academic health system, especially in the rural and underserved regions of our state,” Cole said.

“Welcoming RMC into the MUSC family establishes new partners who will join this journey with us. We’re excited to continue fulfilling our unique statewide charge to meet the rapidly growing needs of South Carolina citizens,” he said.