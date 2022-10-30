‘Murder’ coming to Bluebird stage; Orangeburg Part-Time Players performing Agatha Christie classic

One of the most classic Hercule Poirot stories is being told at the Bluebird Theatre as the Orangeburg Part-Time Players present “Murder on the Orient Express.”

The show opens Thursday, Nov. 3 at the Bluebird Theatre in Orangeburg. Tickets for Thursday, Friday and Sunday are $15 each.

There will be a special dinner theatre production Saturday featuring a meal catered by 3 Cooks and Amiracle and live music from Catina Rosemond. Tickets for Saturday are $35 each.

First published in 1934, the Agatha Christie novel thrusts world-renowned Belgian detective Poirot into a murder mystery aboard a stalled train where everyone seems to be a suspect.

“Getting a chance to bring this story to life has been a great opportunity,” first-time director Anseanee Copeland Williams said. “When planning for this production, I was told to ‘dream big.’ Our production staff have done an amazing job in realizing my vision.”

Williams said she has surrounded herself with a great team.

“I have a great group of assistant directors and mentors,” Williams said. “When you have people who can guide you as well as instruct you, it makes the process easier.”

The production is led by Doug Malick, who takes on the role of Poirot. The character has been portrayed by a number of Hollywood actors including Albert Finney, Kenneth Branagh, Alfred Molina and John Malkovich.

“I really enjoy the David Suchet character,” Malick said. “We had discussions of whether to have the laughable character or the serious, dark character. Our director set the tone with the more light-hearted, Suchet adaptation which I loved.”

Suchet played the character from 1989 through 2013 as part of a television series called “Agatha Christie's Poirot.” During that time, he completed the entire catalog featuring 33 novels and more than a dozen short stories.

“(Poirot) is one of Christie’s most famous characters, and this show is one of the most famous stories,” Malick said. “He’s complex, funny kind of like a cartoon, but deep inside he has that seriousness that pops out at the right moment.”

Williams said she has a good mix of stage veterans, along with some who will be making their debut on the Orangeburg stage.

“It’s an amazing cast. This group has done a great job of bringing these characters to life,” Williams said. “I wanted to give those new people a chance to share in the passion of live theatre. I feel they will be bit by the acting bug, and want to continue to be a part of our group.”

Williams hopes people will come see this show in order to continue to help local theatre thrive in the community, but she also wants people to understand the power that live theatre can have.

“It doesn’t matter what’s going on in the world,” Williams said. “If you’re having a bad day, you can be transformed through entertainment.

“I want people to come see this show because they will be part of something great. I hope to inspire others and re-create that spark of interest in the arts in Orangeburg.”