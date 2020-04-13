Multiple reports of people trapped in homes after possible tornadoes reported in Bamberg, Calhoun, Orangeburg counties

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rescue workers are responding to reports of people trapped in their homes on Monday after heavy storms hit the area.

National Weather Service radar indicates that tornadoes could have hit Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties on Monday morning.

Orangeburg County firefighters on Monday morning were “working to cut their way into areas in western end of county,” according to Emergency Services Director Billy Staley.

There were multiple reports of people trapped in homes.

The weather conditions that made the tornadoes possible will continue until about 8 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service says there’s likely damage in western Orangeburg County on a path near Springfield, through the Neeses area and east of the town of North.

The service received a report of winds reaching 51 mph in the Orangeburg area. Power is out throughout the Department of Public Utilities Service area.

Calhoun County might have tornado-related damage southwest of St. Matthews.

Bamberg County could have tornado damage north of Denmark and near Ehrhardt.

The National Weather Service will have to confirm the damage.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 1 Angry 0