Multiple injuries after 3-vehicle crash in Orangeburg

Several agencies responded to a three-vehicle crash in Orangeburg on Wednesday morning.

 SPECIAL TO THE T&D

There were multiple injuries after three vehicles crashed in Orangeburg on Wednesday morning, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Some of the occupants of the vehicles were taken to the Regional Medical Center and another to Prisma Health Richland, Tidwell said.

The crash occurred at 6:59 a.m. on Columbia Road and involved a 2018 Buick Enclave, a 2009 Honda Accord and a 2017 Toyota Camry, Tidwell said.

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety and Orangeburg County EMS also assisted at the scene.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

