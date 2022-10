Mount Calvary Baptist Church will hold its annual Harvest Fest from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the church, located at 3365 North Road, Orangeburg. There will be food, games and fun.

A family-friendly movie for all will be held at 6:30 p.m. There is free admission. A food truck will be at the event with refreshments for sale.