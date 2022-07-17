Mr. and Miss SC State to be crowned in fall

South Carolina State University will crown its ninth Mister SC State, Aubrey Brown, and 86th Miss SC State, Journei Spratt, this upcoming fall semester.

For the 2022-2023 school year, Mister and Miss SC State are focused on promoting campus engagement, student advocacy and mental health.

Mister SC State, Aubrey Brown

Brown, 20, is from Augusta, Georgia. He is a biology major who is a part of SC State’s U54 scholars research program, which facilitates research for a range of diseases including cancer. This summer, he is interning at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Brown has been a member of Royal Court since his freshman year. He is also a member of multiple student organizations on campus including SC State’s NAACP and Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc.

To him, being a part of Royal Court is less about image and more about being an advocate and spokesperson for his classmates.

“Every year there is a new group of personalities and challenges that come along. I plan to be an advocate for the university and a mentor to the incoming freshmen,” Brown said. “My goal is to have thought-provoking events like forums and gatherings that will allow the student body to fellowship and learn from one another.”

His platform, “MOTIVATE”, stands for mesmerize, open minds, stay true, stay intent, stay viable, stay absorbent, stay technical and stay energetic.

He believes that the best thing a leader can do is lead by example and be the change that they want to see.

“Sometimes we don’t always have the most positive, influential figures coming from our communities, so it’s imperative that I embody that in this position,” Brown said.

Brown plans to reach his peers through multiple platforms— one of them being the podcast he created with a group of friends on campus called “Shop Talk,” which he plans to bring back in the fall.

“I would love to get more of the students’ perspectives about issues going on in the country that may impact us. It’s always good to let others give their opinions because everyone’s opinion is of value,” he said.

Miss SC State, Journei Spratt

Spratt, 21, is a speech pathology and audiology major from Rock Hill. She is Miss Kinks and Curls for SC State’s natural hair organization, a student orientation leader on campus and a member of the Alpha Xi chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.

Her platform as Miss SC State is “The only way to evolve is to get involved.” This is a standard that she has lived by since she transferred to SC State.

Spratt shared that before coming to SC State, she was not very outgoing. But even though she considered herself to be introverted, the campus helped her to break out her shell, which is why she became very fond of her school.

“Coming in as a transfer student and being able to win the title as Miss SC State — I take a lot of pride in that because it’s hard coming into a school that you didn’t start off at,” Spratt said. “Running for Miss SC State made me step outside my comfort zone. I hope when people look at how I came in, they know that they can do that too.”

As Miss SC State, Spratt plans to focus on mental health. She shared that people on campus do not talk about mental health like they should due to their busy lives as students.

Spratt said she would love to have a speaker come to talk about mental health and have more forums that promote it. She desires to specifically target females on campus to not only help them with mental health but also teach them how to carry themselves as “the queens that they are.”

“We want to promote and bring awareness to the things happening in the community and on campus. I want everyone to know that there’s a safe space with us and they can always come to us,” she said. “We’re here to encourage and motivate others to be the best they can be. We are more than just a face — we are here for you.”

Another goal for Spratt is to show her school spirit and support her peers by attending every athletics game at SC State to show support to everyone, including soccer and track athletes.

As a member of Royal Court, she also feels that it is important to utilize their social media pages more often to promote student organizations and get students more involved.