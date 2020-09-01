Movies are back at BlueBird

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Movies are back at the BlueBird Theatre in downtown Orangeburg starting Labor Day weekend, Sept. 4-6.

Showtimes for “Knives Out” (PG-13) are 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 8 p.m. Sunday. Showtimes for “Abominable” (PG) are 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is $5 per person. Candy, popcorn, water and soft drinks are $1 each.

Daycare screenings of “Abominable” are 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday. Admission is $5 per child and includes a free popcorn. Only two daycares are permitted per show, and each group will be seated on separate sides of the auditorium. To reserve a daycare spot, call 803-837-0210.

In an effort to keep all BlueBird guests healthy and safe, hand sanitizer will be available upon entry and at the concession stand. Shared surfaces – including bathrooms, door knobs or handles, the concession stand, drink coolers, etc. – will be disinfected often during and between shows. Seats have also been spaced and removed to promote social distancing in the auditorium.

Per Orangeburg’s mask ordinance, adults and children older than 10 are required to wear a face covering. However, face coverings may be removed for eating and drinking while enjoying the show.