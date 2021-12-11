Motorized wheelchair struck, killing driver in Orangeburg County

A person in a motorized wheelchair died after being struck by two vehicles in Orangeburg County, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee.

The collision occurred at 5:40 p.m. Saturday as the wheelchair was crossing S.C. Highway 33 near Secondary Road 1452.

The wheelchair was struck by a 2017 Toyota Corolla and a 2016 Hyundai sedan, which were both traveling north on Highway 33.

The person in the wheelchair died, while the people in the vehicles were not injured.

The crash is under investigation.

The name of the person in the wheelchair was not immediately available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0