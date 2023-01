The driver of a 2015 Infiniti Q50 was killed Sunday morning in a crash on Interstate 95.

The vehicle was traveling north when it left the road and struck a tree at 11:42 a.m., according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred about eight miles south of Santee near exit 90.

The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and died at the scene.

The identity of the deceased was not immediately available.