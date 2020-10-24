Motorcyclist killed in Orangeburg County crash

A motorcyclist died in a crash near Norway on Friday night, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.
The crash occurred on U.S. Highway 321 near Bonnette Road.
A 2010 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling north as a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south. The driver of the Silverado was attempting to make a left turn onto Bonnette Road, Tidwell said.
The motorcycle and the truck collided.
The driver of the Silverado, who was wearing a seatbelt, was taken to the Regional Medical Center for treatment. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle.
The crash in under investigation.
