Motorcyclist killed in Orangeburg County crash identified
editor's pick alert

SCHP illustration library
SOURCE: www.scdps.gov

An Orangeburg man died following a collision on Tuesday night, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper David Jones.

William McDonald, 54, of North Road, died of multiple injuries sustained in the collision, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle. The manner of death is accidental.

The collision occurred at 9:20 p.m. as a 2003 Chevrolet truck was traveling west on North Road, Jones said.

The truck attempted to turn left onto Lake Edisto Road and struck a 2005 Yamaha motorcycle that was traveling east on North Road, Jones said.

McDonald, the motorcyclist, was taken to a hospital and later died. He was not wearing a helmet, Jones said.

The driver of the truck was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

The crash is under investigation.

