Motorcyclist dies in St. George crash

A motorcyclist died Sunday afternoon when he was struck by another vehicle in the town of St. George.
The accident occurred shortly after 3 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 15 (North Parler Avenue) and U.S. Highway 78.
The motorcyclist was traveling east on U.S. 78 when the cyclist disregarded the red light and was struck by an Infinity traveling north on U.S. 15, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins.
The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and died as a result of the crash, Collins said.
Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers could not be immediately reached for comment.
Collins said no charges are expected in the case.
The S.C. Highway Patrol continues to investigate the accident.