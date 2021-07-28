Motorcyclist dies in Orangeburg County crash

A motorcyclist died following a collision in Orangeburg County on Tuesday night, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper David Jones.

The collision occurred at 9:20 p.m. as a 2003 Chevrolet truck was traveling west on North Road.

The truck attempted to turn left onto Lake Edisto Road and struck a 2005 Yamaha motorcycle that was traveling east on North Road, Jones said.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital and later died. The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the truck was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

The crash is under investigation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 6 Angry 0