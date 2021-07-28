 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Motorcyclist dies in Orangeburg County crash
0 comments
breaking

Motorcyclist dies in Orangeburg County crash

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
SCHP illustration library
SOURCE: www.scdps.gov

A motorcyclist died following a collision in Orangeburg County on Tuesday night, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper David Jones.

The collision occurred at 9:20 p.m. as a 2003 Chevrolet truck was traveling west on North Road.

The truck attempted to turn left onto Lake Edisto Road and struck a 2005 Yamaha motorcycle that was traveling east on North Road, Jones said.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital and later died. The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the truck was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

The crash is under investigation.

0 comments
0
0
0
6
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Madrid gains two UNESCO world heritage sites

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News