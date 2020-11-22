 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Motorcyclist dies after I-95 crash in Orangeburg County
0 comments
breaking

Motorcyclist dies after I-95 crash in Orangeburg County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Highway Patrol illustration

SCHP

 T&D FILES

A motorcyclist died Saturday following a collision on Interstate 95 in Orangeburg County.

The collision occurred at 9:30 p.m. Friday on I-95 northbound near mile marker 87, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

A 2004 Harley-Davidson struck the back of a 2016 Toyota Tacoma. Debris from the crash hit a 2018 Harley Davidson.

The 2004 Harley-Davidson's rider spilled off the motorcycle and onto the road. The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, was taken to Trident Medical Center in Charleston and later died.

The occupants of the Tacoma were all properly restrained and were not injured.

The rider on the 2018 Harley-Davidson was wearing a helmet and was not injured.

Want to get a whole lot more from TheTandD.com?
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News