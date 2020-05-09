Mothers honored, even in time of coronavirus

In that same 1970 issue of The T&D, Miller’s Steak House, located on the Cannon Bridge Road and U.S. Highway 301, ran an advertisement stating “End of a Perfect Mother’s Day Dinner Out—She’ll Love the Special Care We Give Mothers- Serving Full Course Dinner from $1.75 up.”

On Mother’s Day 2019, The T&D printed congratulations to Deidre Oliver, who was the winner of a Mother’s Day contest— “What does being a mom mean to you?”

She wrote, “There are no words to portray what being a mother means to me. Other than my love for God there is nobody I adore more than my children. When you have kids, you realize you should be their everything.

“My children constantly call me their rock and they get that quality from me. That is the thing that pushes me to be a mother. Not being perfect, but realizing that I showed my children how to be dependable and ready to deal with whatever life brings.”

Also, T&D Staff Writer Dionne Gleaton wrote the article, “Creating from the Heart: Mother, daughter share talents with church, community.” It discussed how North resident Ella Rose Livingston and her daughter, Cynthia McDaniel, serve their church and community.