Mothers honored, even in time of coronavirus

For 112 years, our nation has acknowledged the great work and worth of the women of this country on Mother’s Day.
Because of the state of our nation and the presence of the menacing coronavirus pandemic which has gripped us with its unrelenting claws, this Mother’s Day will be celebrated in an unusual style that we all will never, ever forget.
On Mother’s Day 50 years ago -- May 10, 1970 -- The T&D reported: “Mother’s Day Something Special—Henderson, Ky.—Mother’s Day has a special meaning for residents of the northwest Kentucky community.”
The article discussed the claim that Miss Mary Towles Sasseen, a Henderson native, was the real founder of Mother’s Day.
Even so, Anna M. Jarvis of Philadelphia is generally credited as the first to celebrate Mother’s Day. She was inspired by her mother, a social activist.
That first Mother’s Day was celebrated in 1908, with a memorial for Jarvis’ mother at St Andrew's Methodist Church in Grafton, West Virginia
In 1914, President Woodrow Wilson signed a resolution proclaiming the second Sunday in May as Mother’s Day.
As time passed, Jarvis grew disenchanted with the growing commercialization of the observance and even attempted to have Mother's Day rescinded. She died in a sanitarium in West Chester, Pennsylvania in 1948.
In that same 1970 issue of The T&D, Miller’s Steak House, located on the Cannon Bridge Road and U.S. Highway 301, ran an advertisement stating “End of a Perfect Mother’s Day Dinner Out—She’ll Love the Special Care We Give Mothers- Serving Full Course Dinner from $1.75 up.”
On Mother’s Day 2019, The T&D printed congratulations to Deidre Oliver, who was the winner of a Mother’s Day contest— “What does being a mom mean to you?”
She wrote, “There are no words to portray what being a mother means to me. Other than my love for God there is nobody I adore more than my children. When you have kids, you realize you should be their everything.
“My children constantly call me their rock and they get that quality from me. That is the thing that pushes me to be a mother. Not being perfect, but realizing that I showed my children how to be dependable and ready to deal with whatever life brings.”
Also, T&D Staff Writer Dionne Gleaton wrote the article, “Creating from the Heart: Mother, daughter share talents with church, community.” It discussed how North resident Ella Rose Livingston and her daughter, Cynthia McDaniel, serve their church and community.
The article said, “She values the relationship that she and her mother have developed, one marked by a strong bond of love and willingness to give back to others.”
Happy Mother’s Day.
