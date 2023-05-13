NEESES -- With approximately 20 framed photographs of mothers on display for this month’s Mother’s Day-themed Neeses Senior Luncheon on Monday, May 8, Neeses senior citizens certainly showed they valued their mothers.

Organizers placed battery-powered tea lights beside the photos, which were displayed on two long tables covered by tablecloths near the stage at the Seniors Recreation and Leisure Center, where the monthly luncheons are held. The Rev. Jay Fanning, who is a traveling Methodist preacher at churches in Springfield and Norway, gave the devotion and blessing to start the luncheon in which he discussed the great value of mothers.

Fanning discussed a part of Proverbs in the Holy Bible in which a woman of good character is worth more than rubies.

He continued the good characteristics of a woman from that book of the Bible.

Fanning also said he was thankful for his grandmother helping to raise him, and he complimented his mother on the charity work she does while also having diabetes.

He also mentioned his wife. “My wife is my right hand. We start at 8:30 a.m. on a Sunday for preaching and end at 12:30 with lunch at The Pig,” he said.

Fanning said she travels with him to the churches he serves each Sunday and takes notes on all of his sermons.

“I would not be where I am without women,” he added.

Fanning concluded, “Hug your mothers and grandmothers on Mother’s Day.”

The Rev. John Anthony, a regular attendee at the luncheons, next performed a song on acoustic guitar, “Hall of Fame for Mothers." The large group of seniors who attended applauded him.

Just as the song title conveyed, it spoke of the need for a hall of fame for mothers like other hall of fames that exist in the country.

Neeses Councilwoman Paula Hutchins, who is responsible for the food at the events, served spaghetti with small meatballs and a Bolognese sauce, a cucumber salad with a creamy dressing already dispersed within it, and buttery garlic bread. Volunteers in serving the food assisted Hutchins.

Vanilla and chocolate cupcakes and multiflavored swirled ice cream were served for dessert and the beverages were tea and water.

Barbara Gleaton then continued the program with an often printed and discussed history of Anna Jarvis starting Mother’s Day in the 1900s after her mother passed away and how she enjoyed the holiday until it became too commercialized.

Gleaton shared a memory of one mother who used to laugh while paying her bills, much to the chagrin and perplexity of her children.

She said they later saw that in the “For Section” of each check that she was writing quips such as “You light up my life” for the power bill check or “One more shingle until it is paid for” on the mortgage bill check.

Gleaton then shared other humorous quips about mothers. She had the audience read aloud some statements about and quotes from mothers.

Three of the over 20 shared by audience members included:

“My mother taught me to appreciate a job well done ... If you’re going to kill each other, do it outside; I just finished cleaning."

“My mother taught me about weather ... This room of yours looks as if a tornado went through it."

“My mother taught me about envy ... ‘There are millions of less-fortunate children in this world who don’t have wonderful parents like you.’ ”

Gleaton also shared 10 fun facts about Mother’s Day.

Neeses Piggly Wiggly and Neeses Lawn and Garden donated door prizes for the luncheon. Door prize tickets were only given to the mothers in honor of their special day.

According to a program distributed at the Neeses Senior Luncheon and shared by Barbara Gleaton, Neeses Senior Group member, 10 fun facts about Mother’s Day are:

22 million phones will ring on Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day was made official on May 9, 1914

Greeting cards top the list of Mother’s Day gifts

Americans will spend $31 billion this Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is the third-most attended church service.

Mother’s Day is the busiest restaurant day of the year.

The carnation is the official flower of Mother’s Day.

Most women in the U.S. have their first child in their 20s.

American moms are influencing 731 million children under age 18.

What moms want most for Mother’s Day is to dine out with their family.