Mother of missing girl dead for days; 5-year-old remains missing

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office investigators are still trying to determine the whereabouts of 5-year-old Aspen Jeter, who wasn’t at her 257 Louise Drive home on Thanksgiving Day when deputies conducted a welfare check.

Information released by the agency on Monday indicated that Jeter’s mother had been dead in her home for a while.

Deputies noted when they entered the home, they found the mother's body on a bed in an “advanced state of decomposition,” the incident report states.

The mother’s car wasn’t at the scene either.

A cousin of the mother called deputies to check on her after not hearing from her since Nov. 7.

If anyone has information that may lead investigators to Jeter, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

