Mother: Daughter’s love lives after crash; sister: ‘I wanted her to be happy’

An Upstate family is grieving the loss of a college student last Friday.

Shemyia Riley, a junior at South Carolina State University, died in a crash in Orangeburg.

"I want to wake up and think that I’ve just been living in a bad dream for the past three days," Shemyia's mother Tamika Thomas said earlier this week.

Shemyia and Zeleria A. Simpson, who graduated from S.C. State in May 2021, were killed in the two-vehicle crash a few blocks from the campus. Three other S.C. State students were injured.

A Greenville man has been charged in the crash.

Shemyia's family says they were planning to attend a pinning ceremony for Shemyia at S.C. State on Saturday. She will be honored at the S.C. State Foundation Scholarship Gala and Tribute as one of six “Shining Stars.”

“If I could just hold her for one last time,” Shemyia's sister Kayla Riley said.

On the morning of the crash, Thomas says she kept getting phone calls from unknown numbers. She ignored them at first but then had a gut instinct something was wrong.

She says S.C. State administration called, telling her about the crash.

“They were like, ‘Shemyia's been in an accident,’” Thomas said.

Thomas says they rushed to the hospital, but she held onto hope that they weren't going to get the news that this had been serious.

“I just thought they had the wrong person,” Thomas said.

Thomas says Shemyia called her every morning, but that day, she hadn't called yet.

“You try to run back ever since that day,” Shemyia's cousin Lasha Mangle said. “Just hearing my aunt say she's gone, I was like, ‘I'm on the way.’”

Shemyia had an older brother and two younger sisters, ages 19 and 4.

“Before I found out, I had a dream of the car accident we were in when we were little, and I had it that night,” Riley said. “We would call each other every time we had that dream, so I was going to do it. But it was late in the night.”

Shemyia's family says she was everything to them. They say she was everything you would want in a daughter, sister and cousin.

“I wanted her to be happy,” Riley said. “That was her aspiration in life, too, was to be happy.”

Riley says she and her sister were only a year apart and were best friends.

“She was so humble in everything she did,” Mangle said. “She was humble. She didn’t complain.”

S.C. State says Shemyia was a junior, majoring in social work. She was a Dr. Emily England Clyburn Honors College Scholar.

“She didn’t know it, but she was my light,” Mangle said.

Shemyia's family says she will leave a light shining through all of them.

“She’s still here, but we won’t see her again,” Thomas said. “But she loves her sisters. She loves her brother and the love will continue to stay. It’ll live on.”

