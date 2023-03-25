In the City of Bamberg are two funeral homes that have existed since the late 1800s: Carroll Mortuary and Johnson Funeral Home.

Founded and established in 1930, Carroll Mortuary was owned and directed by Hercules “Herk” Carroll. Upon his demise, the mantle fell to Willard “Billy” Duncan. Having served for many years as a trade embalmer in New York, Duncan moved to South Carolina from New York to carry on the business of his grandfather and serve the residents of Bamberg County and surrounding areas.

Across the street from Carroll Mortuary was Johnson Funeral Home. In the late 1800s, it was operated as Job’s Funeral Home. The previous owner sold the firm to Arthur Johnson and it was named Johnson Funeral Home. Johnson hired Franklin Dash as his full-time embalmer.

The name was changed again to Johnson-Dash Funeral Home when Johnson’s daughter, Ida Johnson, sold the business to Franklin R. Dash. Once a harmonious relationship was established within the community, Dash decided to give the funeral home his last name and it was changed to Dash’s Funeral Home.

Which do you choose? It has been a longstanding tradition of “family choice." Once the patriarchs and matriarchs chose the service of their choice, that became the choice of the entire family progeny.

How striking is it that the Great Master would call the male leadership of these two funeral homes to glory exactly one year apart. Franklin Dash answered the call on Jan. 18, 2021. Billy Duncan succumbed on Jan. 17, 2022.

Their leaving was a major void for those who knew them. Personally speaking, I, along with many others, found it a bit difficult to imagine that morticians die. Only God holds the blueprints for our lives.

As a result of Franklin Dash gaining heaven’s reward, the helm of leadership of Dash’s Funeral Homes LLC fell into the hands of his only daughter.

ClaySandra Dash-Ray had been preparing to step into her father’s shoes one day, but she always understood that he would “never retire." She studied and prepared for the business of service to the community in 2000. Having received the credentials for preparing the deceased for final rites, she became a licensed mortician. Being a “Daddy’s girl” and in preparation and study, ClaySandra worked alongside her father for many years.

One of the tidbits she shared with me is that in her life, she seemingly has patterned her steps behind her father’s. As a young boy, Franklin Dash realized the need to work. He started at Blythewood Funeral Home in Orangeburg washing cars. His interest in the business was sparked by this. He trained and later became an embalmer, returned to Blythewood Funeral Home as a skilled embalmer, and for over 46 years, he also worked as a trade embalmer for many funeral homes.

ClaySandra’s interest was piqued through a science project she did in middle school on death and dying. She wanted to show what happens to bodies that died in different elements (soil, water and proper embalming). Her project took her all the way to the state competition. This was when she realized that she wanted to be a mortician like her dad.

Mr. Dash attended then-South Carolina State College and earned a degree in foreign languages in 1973. Afterward, he returned to SCSC and earned a master’s degree in special education. He taught during the day and retired from the school system in 2009.

ClaySandra attended South Carolina State University and earned a bachelor’s degree in speech pathology and audiology in 1998. She has spent many years providing speech therapy to children and adults; however, she no longer works as a therapist. Franklin Dash was a trumpeter in the Marching 101 band, ClaySandra played the piccolo and marched with the Marching 101, and her brother Shelton, an apprentice, studied biology at SCSU and played the saxophone in the Marching 101 Band.

ClaySandra also attended the University of South Carolina in Columbia, where she earned a master’s degree plus 30 in communication sciences and disorders. During her career as a student, she continued to work with her father, and she was always encouraged to prepare for this work in the funeral business.

Franklin Dash and his wife, Clay Sandra Dash, encouraged her and her brothers that the work would always be there and if they wanted to take part in the business, they would send them to school, but they must give their parents four years of college first. In other words, first get a college degree, because you will always need a backup plan. The most important advice, however, was that “you must love to serve mankind.” They must love the profession and love serving people. Holidays and special days, games and parties at times would have to take a back seat because in this business, “Death is the boss."

Still walking in his steps, ClaySandra attended Gupton-Jones College of Funeral Services in Atlanta, Georgia. Yep; you guessed it! Her father attended Gupton-Jones also. Now she follows in his footsteps as leader/manager of Dash’s Funeral Homes LLC.

This leading lady is flanked by a reliable and friendly staff that works as a family. Dash’s Funeral Homes are in three locations: Bamberg, Blackville and Orangeburg.

Having experienced the awesome and heart-wrenching task of putting her father to bed for the last time, ClaySandra and her brother, who works with her as an apprentice, remembered the words of their father telling them that "one day you will have to prepare my body and if you don’t, someone else will get my skills. Someone else will get my art, this craftsmanship."

So, she knew that they must handle the task. It was one of the hardest things she has ever had to do, but she and her brother conquered it.

Franklin Dash has walked on before us. This gentle giant has left indelible impressions on many who knew him. He was kind and compassionate, genuine, loved people, and loved to help people. For the many families he served, he had to “make a way when there was no way.”

I have often heard it said that “the morticians have taken a whole lot of people’s information home with them.” They worked with people and helped them out in their times of crises and Franklin Dash spent many hours day and night, with no time constraints, providing services to families in need.

One final question I asked of ClaySandra: “Do you ever feel your Dad’s presence or that he’s looking over your shoulder?”

She shared that at the first funeral service as director without her father, she walked the family from the cemetery to their cars parked along the highway. She remembers asking her dad for a sign to say she had done everything correctly in serving this family. Right in front of her came a swarm of butterflies that stayed with her until she returned to her car. One time a bird came by and pecked on the window signifying assurance that all is well. Sometimes she hears his voice. She feels his presence in nature, but she is not afraid.

During this celebration of Women’s Month, we recognize Mrs. ClaySandra Dash, who has grown up and lived in the communities and who now provides the rites of final services to those with whom she once walked.

She has some great plans and visions for future developments of the business. With things changing as rapidly as they are, even funeral directors have to continuously adjust and make the necessary upgrades to attract their clientele. Ultimately, she is committed to providing dignified and professional services.

Perhaps at a later date, I will be afforded an interview and approval to include the history and transformation of Carroll Mortuary.