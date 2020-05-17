Morningside staff, residents get sweet treats, warm greetings from community amid coronavirus pandemic

The residents and staff of Morningside Assisted Living Center of Orangeburg received frozen treats and warm greetings on April 28 as part of a way the community wanted to show appreciation for all of them amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Staff from Pelican's Snoballs turned out at the center at 2306 Riverbank Drive to share their shaved ice in an array of flavors, while visitors from the community came out to just to say hi to residents outside of their rooms in hopes of brightening their day.