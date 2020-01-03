North Carolina resident Tracy Wilson has been coming to the Grand American Hunt and Show for the past 40 years either to hunt or to sell dogs.
It is an event he looks forward to each year.
"This is my Christmas present," said Wilson, who travels down from Morganton, North Carolina, to catch the event. "I love it down here."
Wilson says he gets a memento -- a hat and shirt -- from each of the Grand Americans he has attended over the years. He has not missed one since the 1970s.
"I get one every year," he said, proudly wearing his 55th annual Grand American Hunt and Show shirt.
This year, Wilson brought with him six Black and Tan coonhounds and five American Bluetick coonhounds to sell.
"We love being around all the dogs and the people," he said.
But Wilson says it is not only about business. He says Orangeburg is a great place to compete and is a great place to hunt.
"It is nice until they take you to the swamps," he said. "They take you to the hell hole in the swamps and it gets a little rough."
But he says hunting is better in Orangeburg than in the mountains of North Carolina.
"It is flat here," he said. "Where we hunt is straight up and straight down and y'all have more coons than we have. The water does not affect us so much because we are used to the swift rivers."
And Orangeburg also provides so much more.
"The community is a real good place," said Wilson, holding his stomach. "We eat barbecue at night."
Wilson is joining thousands of others this weekend for the Grand American. The event is held at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds through Sunday. Parking inside the fairgrounds is $5 per car.
The Grand American Coon Hunt typically draws between 27,000 and 30,000 visitors, 800 dog-owner participants and 100 vendors.
The nationally known outing features skilled hounds from across the country.
License plates from North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Texas, Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio and Georgia were common Friday. Some plates also proudly proclaimed, "Tree My Dog."
In addition to the hunt, it is a time for people to admire, buy, sell and trade hunting dogs as well as purchase hunting gear.
Garmin tracking and training systems, lighting and hunting supplies, hunting gloves and boots as well as dog leashes and collars in all colors from bright orange to hot pink were available.
Walker hounds, Black and Tan coonhounds, American Bluetick coonhounds, beagles and squirrel dogs were among the hundreds of dogs for sale.
Some of the dogs went "woof, woof." Others lazily gazed at those who passed them by. And still others took advantage of the unseasonably January warm sunshine to taken in a late morning nap.
Non-hunting apparel was also a big hit.
Shirts and sweatshirts specifically made for the 55th annual Grand American were on sale as well as Birddog Apparel.
Attendees donned T-shirts letting others know "Want more turkeys? Eat more coons and possums", that "Life is great and dogs make it better", to "Coon Up, Redbone Style."
Other shirts proudly proclaimed, "I Hunt Plott", "I Hunt Black and Tans" and "I Hunt Walker."
There were also car decals on sale, letting drivers in other cars know that "Coon hunters do it all night long" and "This girl can hunt better than most guys."
Owner of Kelley's K-Light Supply Sandra Hintz, which sells Garmin trackers, helmet lights, boots, hats and hunting gloves, came all the way from Cleveland, Texas, which is about 15 hours from Orangeburg. The business has been coming to the Grand American for over two decades.
"The customers and the environment, we just love it," Hintz said, when asked why she comes back. "Most of everybody we see year to year, they come back to us. We have had customers that are here every year. You have your family at home and we have our road family."
Geppetto Leathers out of Thomson, Georgia, has been coming to the Grand American for about 22 years. The business sells leather belts, wrist bands and key rings. The items are all handmade in Georgia. The belts are mainly of deer and horse scenes.
Owner Charles White said he keeps coming back to the Grand American because of the atmosphere. Business is not too shabby as well.
"It is one of our best shows," he said.
White says he has come every year despite the weather. He recalled that one year, it was about 23 degrees at the booth.
"A few years back and this area was covered with snow," he said.
Grand American newcomer Joe Ender came to the Grand American to both hunt and sell some dogs all the way from Callao, Virginia, near the Chesapeake Bay.
"My buddies have been coming here for many years, and I thought I would tag along with them and see what it was all about," said Ender, who has been hunting in Virginia for about 11 years. "I have heard it is a good place to come if you are wanting to find a dog to buy and a good place come and do some competition too. I have heard it is a fun time and a good experience."
Ender said he was surprised about the number of dogs and equipment for sale.
"I have enjoyed it so far," he said, noting he will plan to come back again.
This year, Ender is hunting a Plott hound.
"He has been hunting in a lot of plott sectionals," Ender said. "It didn't take him long to become night champion so hopefully he does well here."
Rocky Elmes, wearing a Central Minnesota Hound Club hat, traveled all the way from the northwestern part of Minnesota. It took him 24 hours to get to Orangeburg for the Grand American.
"Anybody who is in the coonhound hunting has heard about the Grand American and Winter Classic and the pretty big ones," he said.
Elmes has been coon hunting for about 60 years.
"I never had an interest in it," he said when asked why the Grand American has never been on his bucket list. "A friend of mine from up home had a dog he was delivering down to Virginia, and he said he was going to the Grand American and he asked me if I wanted to ride along."
Elmes described the Orangeburg weather as "priceless" as compared to Minnesota.
"Up there, we have had a lot of snow and it has been cold," he said. "We usually hunt year-round up there, but now it is pretty well shut down for coons because of the snow and the wind."
"I am enjoying it," he said about his time at the Grand American. "I have seen a few people I have seen at other hunts."
The Grand American is the first major event of 2020 on the United Kennel Club coonhound events calendar. Orangeburg’s event is presented by American Cooner magazine.
The hunt has a reputation of being a top field trial for coon dogs and is a qualifying event for the World Coon Hunt, which is sponsored by the American Kennel Club.
The Grand American got its start in the 1960s when prominent coon hunters searched for a hunt in a warmer climate because snow prevented much winter hunting in the North.
A panel of national competition hunters was formed, including some hunters from The T&D Region.
One of its members, Jim Mathis of Denmark, met with the then-newly formed Orangeburg Coon Hunters Association’s president, Lynn Anderson, who agreed to have the initial hunt in Orangeburg.
