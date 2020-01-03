Grand American Hunt and Show schedule

Saturday, Jan. 4

3 a.m. - Friday night scorecards must be returned to the headquarters building corner office.

8 a.m. - 6 p.m. - Barns open

7 a.m. - Gates open

8 a.m. - 10 a.m. - Bench show entries taken for youth, champion and grand champion in the Bates Building. Please bring UKC Easy Entry Card or registration certificate. UKC-licensed Youth Bench Show will be held after the licensed bench show.

9 a.m. - Presentation of trophies/Friday night’s winner’s photos to be taken.

10 a.m. - Entries close for bench show

11 a.m. - 1 p.m. - Changes or corrections on advanced entry for Saturday night, in the headquarters building corner office.

12 p.m. - Confirm all advanced entries for Saturday night hunt, in the headquarters building corner office. UKC Easy Entry Card or registration certificate required to enter.

1 p.m. - Treeing Contest - $5

2 p.m. - Deadline to confirm all entries.

3:30 p.m. - Prayer/drawing out of casts at the headquarters building. Handlers must report to stake.

Sunday, Jan. 5

3 a.m. - Saturday night scorecards must be returned to the headquarters building corner office.

(After scores and placements have been tabulated) -- Presentation of trophies/Saturday night’s winners’ photos to be taken

3:30 a.m. - Final four will hunt to determine Grand American overall champion.