More than a hunt; coon dogs draw visitors to Orangeburg County Fairgrounds

The dogs, the fellowship, the competition, the sport.

These are just a few of the reasons thousands come out each year to the annual Grand American Coon Hunt at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds.

This year’s event “will be bigger than it was last year,” Grand American Board of Directors member Harry Ott said. Last year's participation was down somewhat during the height of the COVID pandemic.

Ott said he is expecting about 75 vendors at the upcoming event. While that’s more than last year's about 50 vendors, it’s still below the 100-plus the event saw before the pandemic.

Ott said he is also expecting between 225 and 250 dogs, which would be about the same as last year. Pre-COVID, the event had between 275 and 290 dogs.

“We took a lot of dogs on the ground last year,” Ott said. “People waited until the last minute to enter the dogs on the grounds.”

Ott said the event is perfect for families.

“This is the largest independent coon hunt in the United States,” he said. Individuals come from all over the United States to compete in the hunt and to show and sell dogs.

The event typically brings in between 25,000 to 30,000 visitors, according to the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce.

The event will run from Thursday, Jan. 6 until Sunday, Jan. 9 at the fairgrounds, located at 350 Magnolia St.

Admission is free. Masks will be required under the city's mask ordinance.

As the kickoff to the United Kennel Club coonhound events calendar, the annual Grand American is the first major event of 2022.

Presented by American Cooner magazine, the Grand American is a national event that features dog/owner teams, which represent each of the seven coonhound breeds, competing for various prizes.

The Grand American includes nightly competitive hunts in which coon hounds and their handlers earn points for treeing and identifying raccoons.

The raccoons are not killed or attacked in the hunt.

New this year, South Carolina-based Flatland Express bluegrass band will perform on Saturday afternoon.

The last couple of years were wet, but “We are hoping this year we will get a break," Ott said.

In addition to the hunt, it is a time for people to admire, buy, sell and trade hunting dogs and gear.

The fairgrounds and the barns open at 10 a.m. Thursday with Coon Fest, featuring food, country music, entertainment and door prizes beginning around 2:30 p.m.

Opening ceremonies are 10 a.m. Friday in the Bates Building at the fairgrounds.

The event features two bench shows and various contests.

In the bench show, dogs are classed by age and judged by sex, breed, conformation, color and stance.

A UKC Licensed Youth Bench show will also be held.

The hunt has a reputation of being a top field trial for coon dogs and is a qualifying event for the World Coon Hunt.

The Grand American got its start in the 1960s when prominent coon hunters searched for a hunt in a warmer climate because snow prevented much winter hunting in the North.

A panel of national competition hunters was formed, including some hunters from The T&D Region.

One of its members, Jim Mathis of Denmark, met with the newly formed Orangeburg Coon Hunters Association’s president, Lynn Anderson, who agreed to have the initial hunt in Orangeburg.

