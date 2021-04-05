More sites announced for COVID-19 vaccinations

The Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties in conjunction with Orangeburg County, Calhoun County, Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College and Orangeburg County School District, will be administering the COVID-19 vaccine, while supplies last.

Vaccines will be administered:

Wednesday, April 7, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Calhoun County High School on 150 Saints Ave. in St. Matthews.

First and second vaccine doses will be administered. Individuals who previously received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine are asked to bring their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card.

Friday, April 9, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds located at 350 Magnolia St. in Orangeburg.

First and second vaccine doses will be administered. Individuals who previously received their first dose of Pfizer Bio-NTech vaccine are asked to bring their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card.

Orangeburg, Calhoun, Bamberg and surrounding county residents 18 and older can receive their first dose of the vaccine and individuals who previously received their first vaccine doses are eligible.