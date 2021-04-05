More sites announced for COVID-19 vaccinations

The Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties in conjunction with Orangeburg County, Calhoun County, Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College and Orangeburg County School District, will be administering the COVID-19 vaccine, while supplies last.
Vaccines will be administered:
- Wednesday, April 7, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Calhoun County High School on 150 Saints Ave. in St. Matthews.
First and second vaccine doses will be administered. Individuals who previously received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine are asked to bring their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card.
- Friday, April 9, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds located at 350 Magnolia St. in Orangeburg.
First and second vaccine doses will be administered. Individuals who previously received their first dose of Pfizer Bio-NTech vaccine are asked to bring their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card.
Orangeburg, Calhoun, Bamberg and surrounding county residents 18 and older can receive their first dose of the vaccine and individuals who previously received their first vaccine doses are eligible.
No registration is required. Due to limited supply of vaccines available, first-dose vaccines will be administered on a first-come, first-serve basis.
What you need to know about the first dose vaccine:
- Bring your identification, such as a driver’s license.
- Do not bring companions unless you need physical assistance.
- Allow time during vaccine process to review vaccine information and to complete necessary consent forms.
To facilitate time required to complete the process, individuals are encouraged to review, print and complete vaccine consent forms located on the hospital’s website, www.trmchealth.org, and bring with them.
- After receiving dose injection of the vaccine, individuals will need to complete a 15-minute observation period to monitor for any potential reaction.
Vaccines in Eutawville
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is being distributed Saturday, April 10, at Springhill Missionary Baptist Church in Eutawville.
The vaccine will be distributed to those 18 years and older from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
No appointment is necessary. The vaccines are free and will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis as supplies last.
The church is located at 1325 Old Number Six Highway in Eutawville.
Bamberg County
COVID-19 vaccinations will be given:
- Monday, April 19 – Bamberg County Courthouse Annex, 1234 North St., Bamberg
- Tuesday April 20 – Denmark Technical College, 1126 Solomon Blatt Blvd., Denmark
Both sites are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Lexington Med Center accepts walk-ins
WEST COLUMBIA -- Lexington Medical Center is now accepting walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccinations inside the hospital auditorium and at Brookland Baptist Church in West Columbia. Hundreds of spots are available this week. All individuals ages 16 and up are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in South Carolina.
The vaccine clinics are open from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. inside the hospital auditorium at 2728 Sunset Blvd. in West Columbia and at Brookland Baptist Church at 1066 Sunset Blvd. in West Columbia. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is available at both locations.