More residents test positive for virus

An additional 15 Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with three Calhoun County residents, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Statewide, there are 1,297 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 13 new deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 205,004 and confirmed deaths to 4,091.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 15 new cases, 3,757 total cases and a total of 133 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 739 total cases and a total of 37 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 3 new cases, 545 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 2 probable deaths.