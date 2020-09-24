More residents test positive for virus

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

More residents of The T&D Region residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Ten more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for coronavirus, along with four Bamberg County residents and one Calhoun County resident.

Statewide, there are 664 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 16 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 139,021 and confirmed deaths to 3,097.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 10 new cases, 3,072 total cases and a total of 123 deaths.

• Bamberg County: 4 new cases, 635 total cases and a total of 33 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 447 total cases and a total of 17 deaths.