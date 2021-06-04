More residents get vaccine ; counties part of fight against COVID

Residents have been able receive the COVID-19 vaccine at sites throughout The T&D Region, with county officials helping to make those vaccinations possible.

In Orangeburg County, 31,845 people have received one dose of vaccine, and 26,659 have received a second dose.

Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young noted at meeting last month that the county is still not where it needs to be.

“The good thing that we can say about the leadership of county council, and the hard work and dedication of the medical professionals, Family Health Centers, the County of Orangeburg, the school district and everyone who participated, the citizens of Orangeburg County have had vaccines readily available to them because of our pushing, of trying to get that to them,” Young said.

In Bamberg County, a total of 4,806 have received one dose of vaccine, and 4,122 have received the second dose.

Bamberg County Public Information Officer Mary Tilton said the county has aided in several local vaccination efforts, including efforts by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, Congressman Jim Clyburn, Prisma Health, the Medical University of South Carolina, Denmark Technical College and others.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}