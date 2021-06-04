More residents get vaccine ; counties part of fight against COVID

Residents have been able receive the COVID-19 vaccine at sites throughout The T&D Region, with county officials helping to make those vaccinations possible.
In Orangeburg County, 31,845 people have received one dose of vaccine, and 26,659 have received a second dose.
Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young noted at meeting last month that the county is still not where it needs to be.
“The good thing that we can say about the leadership of county council, and the hard work and dedication of the medical professionals, Family Health Centers, the County of Orangeburg, the school district and everyone who participated, the citizens of Orangeburg County have had vaccines readily available to them because of our pushing, of trying to get that to them,” Young said.
In Bamberg County, a total of 4,806 have received one dose of vaccine, and 4,122 have received the second dose.
Bamberg County Public Information Officer Mary Tilton said the county has aided in several local vaccination efforts, including efforts by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, Congressman Jim Clyburn, Prisma Health, the Medical University of South Carolina, Denmark Technical College and others.
“The county will continue to support any additional vaccination efforts that we are made aware of,” Tilton said.
In Calhoun County, DHEC statistics show that 5,509 have received one dose of vaccine, and 4,650 have received a second dose.
“I know that Calhoun County has assisted the Regional Medical Center with three vaccine clinics at Calhoun County High School,” Crystal Youmans said.
Youmans, the Calhoun County EMS Director, also stated that the Family Health Centers and DHEC have hosted several clinics in the county.
A total of 3,428,323 doses of vaccines have been received by state residents as of June 2, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Additional information can be found at https://scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-vaccination-dashboard.
Local vaccination sites can be found at https://vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov/.
