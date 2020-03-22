22 more positive for virus in S.C.

This brings the total number statewide to 195 cases in 33 counties. DHEC previously announced three cases in Orangeburg County and one in Calhoun County.

“We recognize the hardships that are facing many South Carolinians as we continue to respond to this ongoing public health event,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician. “We encourage the public to focus on things that each of us can do to limit the spread of illness by washing your hands, covering your mouth when you cough and practicing social distancing.”