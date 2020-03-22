22 more positive for virus in S.C.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control is investigating 22 additional cases of the coronavirus.
This brings the total number statewide to 195 cases in 33 counties. DHEC previously announced three cases in Orangeburg County and one in Calhoun County.
“We recognize the hardships that are facing many South Carolinians as we continue to respond to this ongoing public health event,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician. “We encourage the public to focus on things that each of us can do to limit the spread of illness by washing your hands, covering your mouth when you cough and practicing social distancing.”
New positive cases
• Beaufort County: 2 cases
• Berkeley County: 1 case
• Charleston County: 4 cases
• Colleton County: 1 case
• Darlington County: 1 case
• Greenville County: 2 cases
• Hampton County: 1 case
• Horry County: 2 cases
• Kershaw County: 1 case
• Lancaster County: 2 cases
• Richland County: 3 cases
• York County: 2 cases
In addition to taking daily precautions for preventing against the spread of the disease, residents can take the following preparedness recommendations:
• Know the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and what to do if you become symptomatic.
• If you're sick, stay home from work, school and public events.
• Regularly wash your hands with soap and water.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your elbow.
• Avoid contact with people who are sick.
• Don’t share personal items.
• Clean frequently touched surfaces.
• Set up a separate room for sick household members.
• Check in with family and friends who live alone, especially those who may be in a high-risk group.
For information about the nationwide response to COVID-19, visit coronavirus.gov.