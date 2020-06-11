More people filing for unemployment in Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties

The number of South Carolinians who filed an initial claim for unemployment insurance benefits was 22,734 last week, according to the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.
Last week’s figures marked an increase of 3,748 initial claims over the week before.
The state has received 582,265 initial claims since mid-March.
Last week’s claims include:
• Bamberg County -- 74
• Calhoun County – 33
• Orangeburg County – 572
