More people filing for unemployment in Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties
Unemployment

The number of South Carolinians who filed their initial claim for unemployment insurance benefits last week reached 22,734, an increase of 3,748 initial claims from the week before.

 SOURCE: SCDEW

The number of South Carolinians who filed an initial claim for unemployment insurance benefits was 22,734 last week, according to the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.

Last week’s figures marked an increase of 3,748 initial claims over the week before.

The state has received 582,265 initial claims since mid-March.

Last week’s claims include:

• Bamberg County -- 74

• Calhoun County – 33

• Orangeburg County – 572

