More pandemic changes announced

tournament

The S.C. Department of Natural Resources has made the decision to postpone the 2020 SCDNR Youth Fishing Tournament scheduled for March 28.

SCDNR will continue to evaluate the options of rescheduling as the next few weeks progress.

Unemployment

benefits

The S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce announced it has developed an Employment and Workforce COVID-19 Resource Hub that will be updated as more information becomes available.

“We have seen an exponential increase in the number of filings for unemployment insurance claims as well as call volume. Our staff is working very hard to help South Carolinians in this difficult time, and we ask for your patience as we work together to address your workforce needs,” Director Dan Ellzey said in a release.

For general information about unemployment insurance benefits related to COVID-19, go to: https://dew.sc.gov/covid-hub.

If a person is out of work due to a business closing, layoff or reduction in hours related to COVID-19, those individuals should file for unemployment insurance benefits.