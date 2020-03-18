More pandemic changes announced

Nonprofit and government organizations continue to announce changes due to the coronavirus pandemic.
They include:
Project Life: Positeen
Project Life: Positeen’s 11th annual basketball classic has been cancelled for March 28 due to the coronavirus, but funds are still needed to keep the center open when the virus is over.
Donations may be sent 349 Summers Avenue, Orangeburg, S.C. 29115. For more information, contact Liz Zimmerman Keitt at 803-534-4263.
Town of Elloree
Elloree Town Hall is closed to the general public.
Staff will be available to answer phone calls or emails during the normal business hours. Call 803-897-2821
To pay a traffic ticket or business license, call 803-897-2821 for instructions.
Voorhees College
Voorhees College will officially be transitioning to online courses effective Monday, March 23.
Voorhees is offering all courses for spring 2020 via online instructional delivery for the remainder of the semester.
Currently enrolled students will have the option of either returning to campus and residing in the residence halls to complete their studies or finishing the semester remotely.
To minimize contact and potential exposure to the COVID-19 virus, recommended social distancing practices will be adhered to throughout the campus.
All campus activities for March have been canceled.
As required by the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, all sporting events have been canceled for the remainder of spring 2020.
Clemson Extension
The Clemson University Extension Service announced that all 46 of its county offices are closed to the public.
During the COVID-19 crisis, extension agents have been instructed to visit clients only on an as-needed basis and with supervisor approval and will practice social distancing protocols recommended by public health officials.
Agents and staff will continue to be available by telephone and email.
All Clemson University events, including Clemson Extension events, have been suspended through April 5.
While extension offices in all counties are closed to the public, the modified operations will be implemented on a county-by-county basis according to staff size, COVID-19 infection numbers and other factors.
Youth fishing
tournament
The S.C. Department of Natural Resources has made the decision to postpone the 2020 SCDNR Youth Fishing Tournament scheduled for March 28.
SCDNR will continue to evaluate the options of rescheduling as the next few weeks progress.
Unemployment
benefits
The S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce announced it has developed an Employment and Workforce COVID-19 Resource Hub that will be updated as more information becomes available.
“We have seen an exponential increase in the number of filings for unemployment insurance claims as well as call volume. Our staff is working very hard to help South Carolinians in this difficult time, and we ask for your patience as we work together to address your workforce needs,” Director Dan Ellzey said in a release.
For general information about unemployment insurance benefits related to COVID-19, go to: https://dew.sc.gov/covid-hub.
If a person is out of work due to a business closing, layoff or reduction in hours related to COVID-19, those individuals should file for unemployment insurance benefits.
Moreover, there may be additional sources of funding for workers and businesses in the federal house bill HR 6201, Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
If you are uncertain about your eligibility, you are encouraged to apply for unemployment insurance benefits. Visit: www.dew.sc.gov.