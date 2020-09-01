More Orangeburg, Calhoun coronavirus cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three additional Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus. There are two new cases in Calhoun County, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Statewide, there are 761 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 37 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 118,116 and confirmed deaths to 2,626.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 3 new cases, 2,825 total cases and a total of 99 deaths and two probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 540 total cases and a total of 28 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 2 new cases, 416 total cases and a total of 14 deaths and one probable death.