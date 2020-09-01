 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
More Orangeburg, Calhoun coronavirus cases
0 comments
alert top story

More Orangeburg, Calhoun coronavirus cases

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
coronavirus illustration

Three additional Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus. There are two new cases in Calhoun County, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Statewide, there are 761 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 37 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 118,116 and confirmed deaths to 2,626.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 3 new cases, 2,825 total cases and a total of 99 deaths and two probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 540 total cases and a total of 28 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 2 new cases, 416 total cases and a total of 14 deaths and one probable death.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Women's Suffrage Commemoration Event

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News