More Orangeburg, Bamberg residents test positive for coronavirus

Four more Orangeburg County residents and three more Bamberg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Statewide, there are 629 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 14 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 152,963 and confirmed deaths to 3,371.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 4 new cases, 3,176 total cases and a total of 127 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 3 new cases, 656 total cases and a total of 35 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 487 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 1 probable death.