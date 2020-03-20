More Orangeburg area and South Carolina events postponed, rescheduled

Please call 803-245-3008 to arrange emergency hearings. All non-emergency hearings are postponed.

The probate judge requests that citizens consider waiting to file wills and open new estates until the threat of the virus has subsided.

Probate court can accept filings by mail to P.O. Box 180, Bamberg, S.C. 29003. If you cannot file by mail, a drop box is placed outside the Probate Court office at 2959 Main Highway, Bamberg. Please call 803-245-3008 to let someone know your filing was dropped off.

To obtain a certified copy of your marriage license, please call 803-245-3008 and it will be mailed to you. Marriage licenses are available online at www.scdhec.gov/vital.records/marriage.certificates.

If you have applied for a marriage license with the Bamberg County Probate Court and need to pick it up, call 803-245-3008.

S.C. Department

of Agriculture

The S.C. Department of Agriculture is closing all physical office locations to the public.

The three state farmers markets in West Columbia, Greenville and Florence remain open for regular business.

SCDA staff are still available by phone and email.