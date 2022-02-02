More local bridges added to SCDOT list; state plans include repairs, engineering

The S.C. Department of Transportation announced its plans to repair or replace 19 bridges in The T&D Region as part of its 10-year road and bridge improvement efforts.

While some of the bridges were previously announced, the department has added eight new local bridges to its list. It’s also released how much it will be spending on studying each project as it plans for the bridges’ repair or replacement.

The bridges targeted for repair or replacement locally include:

Orangeburg County

• U.S. 178-North Road bridge over Bull Swamp – $61,875 for preliminary engineering toward the replacement of the bridge

• U.S. 176-Old State Road bridge over Providence Swamp – $100,000 for preliminary engineering toward the replacement of the bridge

• U.S. 301-Five Chop Road bridge over Four Hole Swamp – $1.5 million for preliminary engineering toward the replacement of the bridge

• U.S. 21-Freedom Road bridge over Edisto River Swamp – $61,875 for preliminary engineering toward the repair of the bridge

• S.C. 210-Vance Road bridge over Providence Swamp – $74,250 for preliminary engineering toward the repair of the bridge

• Norway Road over Willow Swamp – $74,250 for the preliminary engineering toward the replacement of the bridge

• One Oak Lane over Cow Castle Creek – $100,000 for the preliminary engineering toward the replacement of the bridge

• Catalina Boulevard over Bull Swamp – $61,875 for preliminary engineering toward the replacement of the bridge

• Willow Swamp Road over Willow Swamp – $28,875 for preliminary engineering toward the replacement of the bridge

• Mack Road over Whirlwind Creek – $61,875 for preliminary engineering toward the replacement of the bridge

• Bamberg Road and Snake Swamp – $61,875 for the preliminary engineering toward the replacement of the bridge

• John C. Calhoun Drive over the North Edisto River/swamp – $100,000 for preliminary engineering toward the replacement of the bridge

Bamberg County

• U.S. 301-Main Highway bridge over Lemon Swamp – $341,700 for preliminary engineering toward the repair of the bridge

• U.S. 601-Broxton Bridge Road bridge over Little Salkehatchie

• U.S. 601-Broxton Bridge Road bridge over Lemon Creek

• U.S. 301-Main Highway bridge over Little Salkehatchie – $341,700 for the preliminary engineering toward the repair of the bridge

• U.S. 21-Freedom Road bridge over Edisto River – $341,700 for preliminary engineering toward the repair of the bridge

• Carlisle Street bridge over Lemon Swamp – $155,356 for the preliminary engineering toward the replacement of the bridge

• U.S. 301-Main Highway Bridge over South Edisto River – $155,356 for the preliminary engineering toward the replacement of the bridge

• Bobcat Landing Road to the canal over South Edisto. There are plans to replace. There is no dollar amount listed.

Calhoun County

• S.C. 172-Bull Swamp Road bridge over Caw Caw Swamp – $341,700 for the preliminary engineering toward the replacement of the bridge

The SCDOT is seeking comment for the placement of the bridge projects as part of the FY2022 Closed and Load Restricted Bridge Program to be included in the 2021-2027 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program.

The work will include the preliminary engineering, right-of-way and construction phases to selected 2021-2022 closed and load restricted bridge projects.

The public has the opportunity to comment on the action to amend the STIP to include the preliminary engineering, right-of-way and construction phases of work in FY2022 for bridge projects identified as part of the 2021-2022 Closed and Load Restricted Bridge Program.

The replacement or repair of the Closed and Load Restricted Bridges is in accordance with Act 114, which requires the SCDOT Commission to select projects for funding based on objective and quantifiable factors as represented in the SCDOT's 10-Year Plan.

The bridges will be replaced or repaired to improve the movement of goods and services.

SCDOT will receive public comment for a 21-day period through the close of business on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022.

A summary of substantive comments will be taken into consideration. Pending no substantive comments, these projects will be added to a subsequent STIP version.

A hard copy of the document can be viewed at the 1724 Charleston Highway in Orangeburg.

Comments can be provided at www.scdot.org/scdotwebforms/publicinvolvement-ClosedLoadBridgeProj.aspx

Comments can be forwarded to Viola Covington, Public Involvement Manager, SCDOT Office of Planning, 955 Park Street, P.O. Box 191, Columbia, S.C. 29202 or covingtovf@scdot.org.

