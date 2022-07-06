More Healthy Bucks available for SNAP recipients

Thousands of SNAP recipients will get extra assistance purchasing fresh fruits and vegetables at their farmer’s markets.

The state budget that took effect July 1 includes an increase in the amount of money allocated for the Healthy Bucks program from $10 up to $20 per household.

“SNAP recipients who purchase at least $5 with their SNAP card at participating locations can now receive up to $20 in Healthy Bucks tokens to purchase additional fresh fruits and vegetables,” said Meg Stanley, Wholespire executive director.

Healthy Bucks funds must be used at participating farmer’s markets. To find a list of participating farmer’s markets, visit the SC DSS website.

“Healthy Bucks was created with one-time federal funds in 2012 and does not have an impact on the state’s taxpayers. We are grateful to the Department of Social Services and Director Michael Leach for requesting this change and for their commitment to this important program. It’s great working with them to make the increase happen,” Stanley said.