More events postponed, rescheduled

Bamberg County

Probate Court

The Bamberg County Probate Court will no longer be accepting in-person visitors.

While the employees will still be working, the office will be closed to visitors until April 3.

All communication with the Probate Court will be over the phone or via email. The office phone number is 803-245-3008 and emails should be sent to kinseymm@bambergcounty.sc.gov. The Probate Court also has a website with relevant information at www.bambergcountysc.gov/probate-court .

Please call 803-245-3008 to arrange emergency hearings. All non-emergency hearings are postponed.

The probate judge requests that citizens consider waiting to file wills and open new estates until the threat of the virus has subsided.

Probate court can accept filings by mail to P.O. Box 180, Bamberg, S.C. 29003. If you cannot file by mail, a drop box is placed outside the Probate Court office at 2959 Main Highway, Bamberg. Please call 803-245-3008 to let someone know your filing was dropped off.