More events postponed, rescheduled

As the coronavirus continues to spread, more organizations are announcing cancellations and changes.
They include:
Orangeburg
County Democrats
The Orangeburg County Democratic Party has postponed its annual convention planned for March 26. More details will come later. For more information, call 803-997-1291.
S.C. State alumni
The South Carolina State University National Alumni Association is asking that all meetings or events be postponed or cancelled.
It’s asking chapters to use technology to continue services.
The National Council Quarterly Business meeting planned for May 9 will be held using technology. Participants will receive instructions.
In addition, the association has postponed the 2020 conference until 2021. All paid registrations will be refunded.
More information will be released as it becomes available.
Pine Hill
Indian CDI
The Pine Hill Indian Community Development Initiative has shut down all outreach programs due to COVID-19. This includes the Pine Hill Health Network and HOPE Together. The Teen Talk Text helpline is in full operation and will double as the call-in number for Census 2020 assistance. That number is 803-614-8114.
Bamberg County
Probate Court
The Bamberg County Probate Court will no longer be accepting in-person visitors.
While the employees will still be working, the office will be closed to visitors until April 3.
All communication with the Probate Court will be over the phone or via email. The office phone number is 803-245-3008 and emails should be sent to kinseymm@bambergcounty.sc.gov. The Probate Court also has a website with relevant information at www.bambergcountysc.gov/probate-court .
Please call 803-245-3008 to arrange emergency hearings. All non-emergency hearings are postponed.
The probate judge requests that citizens consider waiting to file wills and open new estates until the threat of the virus has subsided.
Probate court can accept filings by mail to P.O. Box 180, Bamberg, S.C. 29003. If you cannot file by mail, a drop box is placed outside the Probate Court office at 2959 Main Highway, Bamberg. Please call 803-245-3008 to let someone know your filing was dropped off.
To obtain a certified copy of your marriage license, please call 803-245-3008 and it will be mailed to you. Marriage licenses are available online at www.scdhec.gov/vital.records/marriage.certificates .
If you have applied for a marriage license with the Bamberg County Probate Court and need to pick it up, call 803-245-3008.
S.C. Department
of Natural Resources
While S.C. Department of Natural Resources regional offices around the state remain open for now, the SCDNR would like to remind citizens who need to purchase or renew state hunting and fishing licenses, permits or tags, or who need to process titling and registration paperwork for boats, that all of these transactions can be done online, via phone or through mail orders.
To purchase a license, permit or tags, or renew your watercraft, go online to www.dnr.sc.gov/purchase.html or call 1-866-714-3611. To register your watercraft, please mail your documents to: SCDNR, PO Box 167, Columbia, S.C. 29202-0167.