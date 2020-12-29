More coronavirus deaths throughout T&D Region

Two more T&D Region residents have died of the coronavirus, while one other person’s death was probably caused by coronavirus, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC confirmed an Orangeburg County resident’s Dec. 27 death was due to the coronavirus. The person was in the 35 to 64 age category.

The agency also confirmed a Bamberg County resident’s Dec. 24 death was due to the coronavirus. The person was in the 65 and older age category.

A Calhoun County resident’s Dec. 26 death was probably due to the coronavirus. The person was in the 65 and older age category.

In addition, 50 more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus. Ten more Bamberg County residents and 10 more Calhoun County residents have also tested positive.

Statewide, there are 2,208 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 22 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 277,563 and confirmed deaths to 4,804.

The totals by county are: