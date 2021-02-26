More coronavirus deaths reported

Orangeburg County had one more confirmed coronavirus death and one more probable coronavirus death this month, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Both Orangeburg County residents were in the 65 and over age category.

Also, Orangeburg County has 21 more cases of the coronavirus, while Bamberg County has five.

Statewide, there are 1,086 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 27 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 441,697 and confirmed deaths to 7,528.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 21 new cases, 8,202 total cases and a total of 211 deaths and 5 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 5 new cases, 1,356 total cases and a total of 48 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,121 total cases and a total of 28 deaths and 7 probable deaths.