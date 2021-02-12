More coronavirus deaths in region

Four more Orangeburg residents have died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Also, Calhoun County had two probable deaths.

According to DHEC, the deaths occurred:

• Jan. 30 – Calhoun County, probable coronavirus death, 65 and over

• Feb. 8 – Calhoun County, probable coronavirus death, 35 to 64 age category

• Jan. 31 – Orangeburg County, confirmed coronavirus death, 65 and over age category

• Feb. 6 – Orangeburg County, confirmed coronavirus death, 65 and over age category

• Feb. 7 – Orangeburg County, confirmed coronavirus death, 65 and over age category

• Feb. 7 – Orangeburg County, confirmed coronavirus death, 35 to 64 age category

In addition, Orangeburg County has 45 more confirmed cases of the coronavirus. Bamberg County has 12 and Calhoun County has three.

Statewide, there are 2,070 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 45 additional confirmed deaths.