More coronavirus deaths in region

Four more Orangeburg residents have died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Also, Calhoun County had two probable deaths.
According to DHEC, the deaths occurred:
• Jan. 30 – Calhoun County, probable coronavirus death, 65 and over
• Feb. 8 – Calhoun County, probable coronavirus death, 35 to 64 age category
• Jan. 31 – Orangeburg County, confirmed coronavirus death, 65 and over age category
• Feb. 6 – Orangeburg County, confirmed coronavirus death, 65 and over age category
• Feb. 7 – Orangeburg County, confirmed coronavirus death, 65 and over age category
• Feb. 7 – Orangeburg County, confirmed coronavirus death, 35 to 64 age category
In addition, Orangeburg County has 45 more confirmed cases of the coronavirus. Bamberg County has 12 and Calhoun County has three.
Statewide, there are 2,070 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 45 additional confirmed deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 421,876 and confirmed deaths to 7,057.
The totals by county are:
• Orangeburg County: 45 new cases, 7,747 total cases and a total of 199 deaths and 2 probable deaths.
• Bamberg County: 12 new cases, 1,288 total cases and a total of 47 deaths.
• Calhoun County: 3 new cases, 1,096 total cases and a total of 27 deaths and 5 probable deaths.