More coronavirus deaths in Orangeburg County

An additional four elderly Orangeburg County residents have died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
In addition, Orangeburg County has two more probable deaths.
The county has also added 29 new cases of the coronavirus. Calhoun County has one new case.
Statewide, there are 967 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 52 additional confirmed deaths.
This brings the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 109,135 and confirmed deaths to 2,339.
The new totals by county are:
• Orangeburg County: 29 new cases, 2,695 total cases and a total of 88 deaths and two probable deaths.
• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 501 total cases and a total of 27 deaths.
• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 396 total cases and a total of 14 deaths and 2 probable deaths.
Here are the case totals for ZIP codes in The T&D Region:
• Bowman (29018) – 1 new case, 94 total cases
• Cope (29038) – 0 new cases, 65 total cases
• Cordova (29039) – 0 new cases, 89 total cases
• Elloree (29047) – 1 new case, 130 total cases
• Eutawville (29048) – 0 new cases, 116 total cases
• Holly Hill (29059) – 0 new cases, 176 total cases
• Neeses (29107) – 0 new cases, 54 total cases
• North (29112) – 4 new cases, 152 total cases
• Norway (29113) – 1 new case, 58 total cases
• Orangeburg (29115) – 11 new cases, 946 total cases
• Orangeburg (29118) – 1 new case, 418 total cases
• Rowesville (29133) – 0 new cases, 20 total cases
• Salley (29137) – 0 new cases, 46 total cases
• Santee (29142) – 15 new cases, 202 total cases
• Springfield (29146) – 0 new cases, 20 total cases
• Vance (29163) – 0 new cases, 72 total cases
• Branchville (29432) – 0 new cases, 65 total cases
• Bamberg (29003) – 5 new cases, 272 total cases
• Denmark (29042) – 0 new cases, 176 total cases
• Ehrhardt (29081) – 0 new cases, 23 total cases
• Smoaks (29481) –1 new case, 78 total cases
• Olar (29843) – 0 new cases, 19 total cases
• Cameron (29030) – 0 new cases, 61 total cases
• Gaston (29053) – 1 new case, 397 total cases
• St. Matthews (29135) – 0 new case, 328 total cases
• Sandy Run (29160) – 1 new case, 128 total cases
Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.
As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.
