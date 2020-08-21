More coronavirus deaths in Orangeburg County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An additional four elderly Orangeburg County residents have died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

In addition, Orangeburg County has two more probable deaths.

The county has also added 29 new cases of the coronavirus. Calhoun County has one new case.

Statewide, there are 967 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 52 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 109,135 and confirmed deaths to 2,339.

The new totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 29 new cases, 2,695 total cases and a total of 88 deaths and two probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 501 total cases and a total of 27 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 396 total cases and a total of 14 deaths and 2 probable deaths.

Here are the case totals for ZIP codes in The T&D Region:

• Bowman (29018) – 1 new case, 94 total cases