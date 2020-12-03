More coronavirus cases reported in T&D Region

Orangeburg County has 29 more cases of the coronavirus, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
In addition, 4 more Bamberg County residents and 4 more Calhoun County residents have also tested positive for the coronavirus.
No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.
Statewide, there are 1.754 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 21 additional confirmed deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 208.435 and confirmed deaths to 4.145.
he totals by county are:
• Orangeburg County: 29 new cases 3.807 total cases and a total of 134 deaths and 1 probable death.37
• Bamberg County: 4 new cases, 551 total cases and a total of 37 deaths.
• Calhoun County: 4 new cases, 747 total cases and a total of 18 deaths and 2 probable deaths.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.