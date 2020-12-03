 Skip to main content
More coronavirus cases reported in T&D Region
More coronavirus cases reported in T&D Region

COVID-19 illustration

This illustration created by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows what the coronavirus looks like when viewed through an electron microscope.

Orangeburg County has 29 more cases of the coronavirus, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

In addition, 4 more Bamberg County residents and 4 more Calhoun County residents have also tested positive for the coronavirus.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 1.754 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 21 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 208.435 and confirmed deaths to 4.145.

he totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 29 new cases 3.807 total cases and a total of 134 deaths and 1 probable death.37

• Bamberg County: 4 new cases, 551 total cases and a total of 37 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 4 new cases, 747 total cases and a total of 18 deaths and 2 probable deaths.

